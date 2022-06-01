Ricochet on what WWE can do to empower him, says there’s nobody better than him, past doubts about making it to WWE, working with Rey Mysterio in Lucha Underground

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

CBS Sports interview with Ricochet

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Story available via CBSSports.com

Video footage available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

Ricochet on what WWE can do to empower him: “Give me a chance to show what I can do. That’s what Ricochet needs. He needs that outlet to show everybody that he is literally the best. When you step into that ring, when you step through those ropes in that 20-by-20 and those four corners, there is nobody [better]. This [Intercontinental title] right here proves that there’s nobody who’s going to outwork him. There’s nobody who’s going to outperform him. There’s literally nobody.

“I don’t care who you pick. I don’t care who your favorite is, who you like the best. That’s great. But there’s nobody that’s going to be better than me. I just need that one chance, that one opportunity. It doesn’t matter if it’s two minutes. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 minutes. If Ricochet is out there, he’s going to be unforgettable. You’re going to remember him until the next time you see him do something else. I just need that opportunity that I’ve been kind of taken myself, to be honest with you.”

Ricochet on doubts about making it to WWE: “I wanted to be like Rey Mysterio. I wanted to be like those guys. I wanted to be The Rock, even if it was on a smaller scale in someone’s backyard. I wanted to do that. I never thought I would be in the WWE. I was just doing it because I liked it. 2010 is when I started going to Japan, and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I can really start making a career out of this.’ And again, I didn’t even think that I would be in the WWE. I was like, ‘I can make a career out of this because there are other places where I can make some money. I’m not going to be in the WWE, but I can still make some money and pay my rent and pay my car payments off of wrestling, which was great.

“As the landscape of the WWE started to change a little bit — the [Finn] Balors and the Sami Zayns. Those guys really starting to change how the WWE views their athletes. Those guys are getting success there. And even before that, I started to see it and I’m like, ‘Okay, so it might be possible.’ Especially after NXT started, I’m watching the Takeovers and I’m watching all that stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s actually where I want to be. I want to be there. I want to be in NXT at the Takeovers and do those things. When Cesaro and Sami Zayn had their match, when Balor and Samoa Joe were going, Neville and Sami Zayn. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. That’s why I want to be there.’ When Seth Rollins and those guys started going to Raw and having crazy success, I was like, ‘I could probably do this.’ And then things just fell into place and pieces started falling together. Now, look at me.”

Ricochet on his Lucha Underground match against Rey Mysterio, what Rey told him about Eddie Guerrero afterward: “It was crazy because after the match I went to his the locker room and was just thanking him for everything because that was just a huge, absolute dream match of mine. Not only was it a dream match of mine, but we got to create a masterpiece that we created and we went out there and performed how we wanted it to be. I just wanted to thank him and he was like, ‘We’re going to do this again one day on a bigger scale.’ He already was saying all that stuff. The crazy thing, he was like, ‘Man, I wish you could have met Eddie. Eddie would have loved you.’ That was just right to my heart.

“Once I got here… we got together and we just kind of reminisced like, ‘Man, remember that?’ And now we’re actually here. And now we might actually have a chance to do it. Now we’re here, so we might actually have a chance to do it once again and on a bigger scale. I really, really hope before he is done lacing the boots, that we get a chance to just lock horns again.”

Other topics covered in the video include why he originally turned down a spot in Lucha Underground, Brock Lesnar match at WWE Super Showdown 2020, memories with Chuck Taylor, Tekken, Mucha Lucha, Fatherhood, and more.