WWE Raw viewership and rating for the Memorial Day edition with the brand’s Hell in a Cell go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.497 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.732 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.41 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.503 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.587 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.40 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, second, and fourth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. An NHL Playoff game led the ratings with 2.790 million viewers and a 0.90 rating. The May 31, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.551 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Memorial Day edition.