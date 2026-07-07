Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mustafa Ali vs. Erin Ordo for the TNA International Championship, Kris Statlander vs. JGU, Ricky Sosa vs. Mecca vs. Nate Prince for the vacant APC Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Association les Professionels du Catch “Triumph in Paris” in Nanterre, France, at the Palais Des Sports Maurice Thorez on July 5, 2026 (live and free on YouTube)

This show was in a small arena, and it had top-notch production and lighting. The lights were low, but there were likely 600 fans, possibly more. It’s a five-hour show (including a 30-minute intermission), so this is definitely one to check out the matches with wrestlers we know here in the United States only. This has French-only commentary.

Mustafa Ali vs. Erin Ordo for the TNA Inernational Title. This was the first half main event, before that 30-minute intermission. Ordo has his hair in two long braids today. His looks are a mix of Seth Rollins and Juice Robinson, and I came away really impressed with him when I previously saw him. (Can TNA air this match on Impact? At the very least, a video clip, right?) They shook hands before the bell. Mustafa kept jawing at the crowd and was ignoring Ordo. They had a clean lockup and shook hands again. They traded shoulder blocks; Erin is a bit taller and thicker, and he targeted Ali’s left arm. He hit some armdrags at 4:30 and mockingly offered to help Ali up.

Ali was clearly annoyed at being shown up by the newcomer. They shoved each other and traded chops. Ordo hit a flip dive to the floor at 6:00, and they brawled on the floor. Ali hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Ali then nailed a flip dive through the ropes, crashing onto Ordo and several security guards, with them all landing in the front row. In the ring, Ali hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30, and he applied a rear chinlock to slow Ordo down. Ali hit his rolling neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Ordo suddenly has blood all over his face; did that happen on the dives to the floor? They fought on the ropes, and Ordo hit a DDT to the mat at 11:00. He wiped away some blood, and a ref got a white towel to help. (I don’t think it’s a deep cut, but I don’t think he intentionally bladed, either.) Ordo hit a Dragon Suplex and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Ali snapped Ordo’s neck over the top rope, then a headscissors takedown for a nearfall at 13:00. Ordo hit a top-rope moonsault press on a standing Ali.

Ordo hit a DDT onto the floor. In the ring, Ali hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:30. Ordo hit a suplex and a powerbomb for a nearfall. Ordo’s cut is over his eyebrow; it’s still bleeding but not bad. Ali pulled Ordo off the ropes and hit a stunner. He nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall at 16:30. Ordo popped up and hit a clothesline, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Ali got a backslide and flipped his body over for added leverage for the clean pin. A sharp match.

Mustafa Ali defeated Erin Ordo to retain the TNA International Title at 18:51.

* Ali got on the mic and spoke in English. He talked about coming here two years ago and fighting Aigle Blanc (who is now in NXT). He said that Ordo told him a year ago that they were going to fight someday. He put over Ordo and noted that “he got busted open five minutes in,” and they kept going. He was appreciative of the French crowd and told the fans to give Ordo a standing ovation. (I’ve written this before, but nobody cuts a better babyface promo on the indy scene than Mustafa Ali.)

Kris Statlander vs. JGU. JGU is a Black woman with really short, cropped hair — she’s similar to U.S. indy star Jordan Blade. Both wore predominantly black one-piece outfits. (Both look practical). They shook hands before the bell and had a clean lockup. Kris is a bit taller, and she dragged JGU to the mat in a headlock. Kris knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, then a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. JGU hit a back suplex and a diving forearm strike. Kris hit a running knee that sent JGU to the floor at 4:00.

They brawled at ringside, and Kris hit some chops. In the ring, Kris hit an axe kick to the back of the head in the ropes. She hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 5:30. Kris hit some forearm strikes, but it just fired JGU up. JGU hit a German Suplex, then a Helluva Kick at 8:00. She hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Kris hit a clothesline in the corner. Kris hit a superkick, but JGU hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw, and they were both down at 11:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kris nailed a Mafia Kick. She put JGU on her shoulders and slammed her face-first. JGU hit a swinging back suplex for a nearfall. Kris hit a Pele Kick. JGU hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall at 13:00, and she tied Kris in a submission hold on the mat that’s similar to a Dragon Clutch, but Kris powered out. JGU hit a spear! Kris hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin! A really good match.

Kris Statlander defeated JGU at 14:12.

Ricky Sosa vs. Mecca vs. Nate Prince in a three-way for the vacant APC Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Prince before; he is white with short dark hair, and the sides of his head are shaved. Mecca is thick, shorter than Sosa, and he’s more comparable to Royce Keys. Prince was shoved to the floor, allowing Sosa and Mecca to trade forearm strikes. Sosa tried a shoulder tackle but ricocheted off. Prince knocked Sosa down with a shoulder tackle. Prince hit a spinebuster on Mecca at 3:00. Sosa hit a dive through the ropes onto Prince, got back in, and hit a dive onto Mecca.

Sosa then hit a dive over the ropes onto Prince, got back in, and hit a dive over the ropes onto Mecca! Nice sequence. He brawled on the floor with Prince. Mecca tried a corner moonsault to the floor but went head-first straight down to the cement floor at 5:30. A scary landing, and the female ref and another person ran over to check on him. Mecca got to his feet and seems okay. (I think Sosa and Prince caught him just enough to save him.) Mecca and Prince brawled. Sosa hopped in the ring and hit a clothesline on Prince for a nearfall at 7:30.

Sosa hit a dropkick to Prince’s back for a nearfall, then another clothesline. He nailed a Pele Kick and a running European Uppercut in the corner. Mecca got back into the ring and brawled with both opponents. He hit clotheslines in opposite corners. Mecca hit a Samoan Drop-and fallaway slam combo at 10:30, and he was fired up! He slammed Sosa onto Prince and got a nearfall. He missed a frog splash. Sosa hit a Styles Clash on Prince for a nearfall at 12:00.

Sosa and Prince traded clotheslines. Prince hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Mecca hit a DVD on Prince for a nearfall. Sosa hit a German Suplex at 14:00. He hit running European Uppercuts in opposite corners on each opponent. Mecca dropped him with a headbutt, and they were all down. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Sosa and Mecca hit a team slam move on Prince, and they high-fived. Mecca hit a Samoan Drop on Mecca. Mecca put Prince in a rear-naked choke, but a manager pulled the female ref out of the ring at 17:30.

Mecca grabbed the heel ref and hit a sit-out piledriver on him! Mecca hit a Go To Sleep on Prince, who basically shrugged it off, and Prince hit a clothesline, then a Hidden Blade forearm to the back of the head for a nearfall at 19:30. Sosa hit a Poison Rana out of the corner on Prince, then a Blue Thunder Bomb. Mecca ran over and hit a senton on Prince. Sosa hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Mecca for a nearfall at 21:00. Mecca nailed a short-arm clothesline on Sosa. He pulled down the straps of his singlet and hit a Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) to pin Sosa. A really sharp match.

Mecca defeated Ricky Sosa and Nate Prince in a three-way to win the vacant APC Catch Title at 22:05.

Game Changer Wrestling “Backyard Wrestling 8” from an undisclosed location on July 5, 2026 (Triller+)

I have no interest in backyard wrestling. The show opened with footage of young men performing “Jackass”-style dangerous stunts. Far too much reckless horseplay with fireworks. I am only tuning in for the opening match, as a lot of talented rising stars participated. This backyard has almost no grass. Two rusting tin garages were in the background, and an above-ground pool was adjacent to the ring. Opposite the hard camera was a large trampoline. The crowd was fewer than 100. This basically looks like a junkyard. It’s sunny out. Emil Jay and John Mosely provided commentary.

Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Ryan O’Neill, and Juni Underwood vs. Sal Mistretta, Leedz Lewis, Dyln McKay, and Logan Cavazos. The crowd booed Emil Jay as he said this would be the “one good pro wrestling match of the day.” Oliver’s team came out to their “Young, Dumb and Broke” song – it’s been a while since I’ve heard that. Dyln has been largely inactive for the past year; he used to frequently team with Marcus Mathers. All eight brawled at the bell. McKay hit a Fosbury Flop onto several guys on the grass. Logan hit a top-rope moonsault to the grass. O’Neill hit a flip dive onto everyone.

In the ring, Sal hit a top-rope superplex and a Jackhammer. Price hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant at 3:30. Dlyn hit a tornado DDT on Price. O’Neill hit a Doomsday Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall! Leedz hit a huracanrana on Jordan for a nearfall. Jordan tossed Leedz onto the trampoline. Sal hit a spear on Price and Oliver. Leedz hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer on Juni for a nearfall at 6:00. Leedz and O’Neill hit stereo enzuigiris, but then they both got dropped into opposite corners.

Juni and Dyln traded forearm strikes. Juni hit a powerbomb on Leedz for a nearfall. Oliver and Price hit a piledriver along their backs for a nearfall, and everyone was down again at 8:30. Logan hit a Spanish Fly, then a package piledriver, on O’Neill. Dyln hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press. Leedz hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 10:30. He did it again, this time pushing Juni through a door. Oliver’s team hit stereo superkicks on Sal. Sal fired up and hit German Suplexes on each opponent. Oliver hit a running knee on Sal. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb to pin Sal. A fun match that probably looks very much the same if it were at a regular indoor venue.

Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Ryan O’Neill, and Juni Underwood defeated Sal Mistretta, Leedz Lewis, Dyln McKay, and Logan Cavazos at 12:35.

Alpha-1 Wrestling “The Grand Jamboree” in Niagara Falls, Ontario, at Firemen’s Park on June 27, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Shane Douglas wrestled Channing Thomas in the first half main event. I checked out the main event. This looks like a plain convention center room that is tinted pink/purple. The crowd was maybe 200.

Xavier Walker vs. Sam Holloway (w/Channing Thomas) in a dog collar and lumberjack match. Xavier is tall at perhaps 6’6″, and I’ve compared him to former NXT/AEW wrestler EJ Nduka. Of course, WWE ID prospect Holloway is just a bit taller at about 6’8″. As Xavier was putting on the dog collar, Sam hit a Mafia Kick! Sam doesn’t even have the chain on, but the commentators noted the bell rang. Xavier quickly got control, put the dog collar around Holloway’s neck, and slammed his head on the turnbuckles.

Sam flipped Xavier to the floor, but he landed amongst babyfaces, so he wasn’t attacked. Sam went to the floor, and suddenly everyone was brawling. Xavier pulled Sam into the ring post at 3:00. They brawled into the ring, but Sam tossed him to the floor, where the heels congregated, and they attacked Xavier. Back in the ring, Sam whipped Xavier with the chain across the back. Sam got crotched on the top turnbuckle at 7:00.

Xavier immediately hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down. Xavier got up and hit Sam several times with the chain. Xavier hit a spear, then he dropped Sam with a punch at 9:00. From the floor, Channing hit Xavier in the head with his title belt! Sam immediately hit a chokeslam for the pin! Commentator Reed Duthie fumed that “they stole another one!”

Sam Holloway (w/Channing Thomas) defeated Xavier Walker in a dog collar and lumberjack match at 9:39.

Future Stars of Wrestling “Liberty Mayhem” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the FSW Arena, on Saturday, July 4, 2026 (live and free on YouTube)

FSW is among the numerous promotions that have jumped ship from Triller+. This is their small training center with banners on the walls of graduates like Killer Kross and Chris Bey. (This venue was used frequently over WrestleMania weekend the past two years.) I checked out the main event.

Veronica Haven vs. Mazzerati. WWE ID prospect Haven, the former Fallyn Grey, still came out in her fallen angel wings. Mazzerati is a regular here, and she’s appeared on AEW/ROH TV before. She has some green in her hair, and she’s similar to WWE’s Naomi. Basic reversals early on, and they traded rollups. Mazzerati went for a Bronco Buster (Haven’s move!), but Veronica blocked it. Haven hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:00.

Haven hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. Mazzerati hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. Mazzerati hit a chinbreaker over her knee. Mazzerati hit a clothesline to the back of the neck for a nearfall at 6:30. Haven hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. She repeatedly slammed Mazzerati’s face into the mat! Mazzerati got a folding press rollup for the flash pin!

Mazzerati defeated Veronica Haven at 9:01.

Insane Wrestling Revolution “Meltdown” in Monroe, Michigan, at Robert A. Hutchinson F.O.P. Hall on June 11, 2026 (free on YouTube)

The lighting is decent. The room was packed with 250-300 fans. We had the never-ending intro for Swann to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.”

Rich Swann and Isaiah Moore vs. Jake Crist and Dean Hendrix for the IWR Tag Team Titles. I don’t know Hendrix; he has trimmed reddish-brown hair, and apparently it’s his 27th birthday. He opened against Moore, and they immediately traded rollups. Swann and Jake got in, and they traded faster reversals and had a standoff at 2:00. Crist hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Swann, then he slammed Rich back-first on the apron. In the ring, Hendrix hit a Rude Awakening on Swann for a nearfall at 5:30.

Moore hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit a forward Finlay Roll on Crist, then a frog splash. Swann also hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 7:30. Crist hit a piledriver, and suddenly all four were down. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Hendrix accidentally superkicked Crist! Swann hit a superkick on Hendrix, then a Lethal Injection. Both Moore and Swann piled onto Hendrix for the pin. Decent action.

Rich Swann and Isaiah Moore defeated Jake Crist and Dean Hendrix to retain the IWR Tag Team Titles at 10:54.

MLA Worldwide “La Raza Fest” in Duluth, Georgia, at Mall Corners Shopping Center on June 14, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is NOT the full show. It is just a single match they loaded onto YouTube.This is an outdoor festival, and it must be really hot, because a LOT of people in the crowd were using umbrellas to block out the sun. This is a ringside fan camera with no commentary.

Corinne Joy vs. Angelica Risk vs. Siomara. I haven’t seen the masked Siomara before; she wore yellow. Joy is a talented teen. She stomped on the Mexican flag and wiped her butt with it, and the crowd was aghast! The other two jumped her, and we’re underway! Risk, who has had multiple AEW/ROH matches, tied up Siomara with a leg lock around her neck. They got up and shook hands, but then Risk chopped her. Joy tripped Siomara, dragged her to the parking lot, and stomped on her.

Risk leaned Siomara against the guardrails and chopped her. We have some pretty festive Mexican music playing in the background. Risk and Siomara poured water onto the heel Corinne at 3:30. They all continued to loop ringside and trade chops. They finally all got back into the ring at 6:00, and Joy hit buttbumps in opposite corners on each babyface. She tried to get a pin on each opponent. The babyfaces hit a team suplex on Joy for a nearfall at 7:30. WOW, I could really hear them communicating while on the mat. (I rarely hear that.)

They got up and all traded more chops. Risk hit some butt bumps on Joy. Risk hit a top-rope corkscrew crossbody block on Joy. She hit a Cross Rhodes faceplant on Siomara for a nearfall, but Joy made the save. Joy hit a DDT on Risk for a nearfall. Siomara tied up Joy’s legs on the mat and cranked back on an arm until Joy submitted. A fun match.

Siomara defeated Corinne Joy and Angelica Risk at 9:36.

Final Thoughts: The three matches from France were all fantastic. Again, if you don’t mind watching a show without English commentary, those matches are well worth checking out. Mustafa Ali vs. Erin Ordo is the type of match I love to come across. It’s always good to come across matches with ID talent like Sam Holloway and Veronica Haven, both competing in main events of their respective shows. I suspect I wouldn’t enjoy any other matches on that backyard wrestling show, but I enjoyed the action.