WWE Raw preview: The brand’s SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins meet face-to-face

-The weigh-in for Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar with moderator Paul “Triple H” Levesque

-Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa in a non-title match

-Joe Hendry and Danhausen in concert

-Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev

-Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Los Angeles, California, at the Intuit Dome. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).