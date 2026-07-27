Alpha-1 Wrestling “The Purge” results: Vetter’s review of Killer Kross vs. Jimmy Townsend for the MLW Title, Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Jody Threat for the Queen of the Castle Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Alpha-1 Wrestling “The Purge”

July 26, 2026, in Hamilton, Ontario, at the Columbus Club

Streamed live via YouTube.com

After running an outdoor show at a baseball stadium two weeks ago (I reviewed two matches from it), they are back in their small, regular venue with the low ceiling. Chandeliers are visible, but not over the ring. They always pack this room with maybe 200 spectators. They have an odd problem where the sound gets really loud or soft, depending on which camera is being used. (The ringside camera is loud!) Reed Duthie provided commentary.

* I didn’t immediately realize this, but fitting with the “Purge” theme, every match is no disqualification!

1. “KPK” Ahmed and Abu vs. Shane Sabre and Mike Forte. I’ve seen KPK a few times now, and they’re okay. Sabre opened. The longer-haired Forte tagged in, and he dove through the ropes onto KPK at 1:00. Forte and Sabre hit a double noggin’ knocker on the floor. In the ring, Abu threw a chair at Forte’s head, then KPK hit a team neckbreaker on Sabre. Shane fired back with some chops. Forte got a hot tag at 3:30 and hit a double Northern Lights Suplex.

Forte hit a second-rope Meteora on Abu. On the floor, the wild-haired Ahmed struck Sabre in the back with a chair. KPK worked over Forte while Sabre was down. The crowd rallied for Forte. Forte hit a tornado DDT on Abu at 7:00. Shane got a hot tag, and he had a chair in his hands. He beat up both KPK with it. KPK hit stereo kicks to Sabre’s head for a nearfall, but Forte made the save.

Abu hit a standing neckbreaker on Forte on the ring apron. In the ring, Sabre hit an Air Raid Crash on Ahmed for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Abu hit a jumping knee in the corner on Sabre. KPK hit a team slam for a nearfall on Sabre. Forte jumped in the ring and threw a chair at Abu. He hit a brainbuster on Ahmed across an open chair. Forte hit a Doomsday Clothesline on Ahmed, with Sabre making the cover for the pin. Satisfying opener.

Mike Forte and Shane Sabre defeated “KPK” Ahmed and Abut in a no-DQ, No. 1 contender’s match at 11:14.

* Backstage, Jessie V vowed he is ending his feud with Del Bruno and Mark Wheeler.

* NOTE: They fixed the sound problem after the first match. It was pretty annoying, so I’m glad they figured it out.

2. Shimbashi vs. Tyler Jordan vs. Ichiban vs. Jon Jon Tavious vs. Luke Kaiden vs. Jay Blast vs. Marz the Specialist in a scramble. I consider Ohio-based Jordan to be a top-tier wrestler; he has been to Wrestling Open in Massachusetts several times and recently had a WWE tryout. I’ve only seen Kaiden once or twice; he’s a young white kid with short, dark hair. I don’t think I’ve seen Jay Blast; he has a crew cut and wore a karate robe to the ring; a commentator said he looks insane. Marz has a Juice Robinson uncombed look; I’ve seen him before, but this is the first time this year.

We got the bell, and everyone grabbed a weapon and hit someone. Ichiban went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Jon Jon caught him at 1:30 and used Ichiban’s legs to strike opponents. Jay Blast hit a running neckbreaker. Marz hit a superplex but got caught in the Tree of Woe. Ichiban hit a chair-assisted dropkick on the upside-down Marz. Ichiban hit one on Shimbashi, too. Jordan scooped up Ichiban and tossed him across the ring onto someone on the mat. Jordan hit an impressive dropkick on Kaiden too; he’s so talented!

Shimbashi hit some bodyslams to pile opponents, then he hit a top-rope flying elbow drop at 4:30. Shimbashi hit a flip dive to the floor. Luke dove through the ropes onto several guys on the floor. Marz held a chair in his hands and hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Marz hit a package piledriver on Luke for a nearfall. However, Jay Blast threw a chair at Marz for the save. Blast then covered the prone Luke for the stolen pin. Messy but fun — I would have rather had just Jordan vs. Ichiban.

Jay Blast defeated Shimbashi, Tyler Jordan, Ichiban, Jon Jon Tavious, Luke Kaiden, and Marz the Specialist at 5:51.

* Backstage, Killer Kross spoke about his match later against the dorky Australian wrestler Jimmy Townsend. Kross had his MLW Title belt over his shoulder.

3. Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Jody Threat for the Queen of the Castle Title. They shoved each other at the bell before locking up. Scarlett got some rollups. She applied a crossface on the mat, but Jody reached the ropes at 2:30. Despite both having been in TNA at various times, cagematch.net shows this is their first-ever meeting. They brawled to the floor and looped ringside.

In the ring, Scarlett hiked up her leotard, hit a buttbump in the corner, and rubbed her rear in Jody’s face. She went back to a crossface on the mat. Jody powered to her feet and hit a Samoan Drop at 6:00. Jody hit a German Suplex, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Kingsley came to ringside and distracted Jody! It allowed Scarlett to hit a piledriver along her back and score the pin. Kingsley left; Jody and Scarlett hugged.

Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Jody Threat to retain the Queen of the Castle Title at 8:01.

* Channing Thomas spoke backstage. He was holding his A-1 Title. He’s in a six-man tag in the main event. (That match was set up at the ballpark show.)

4. Mark Wheeler (w/Del Bruno) vs. Jessie V for the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title. It is worth reiterating that Jessie V is really muscular; he’s listed at 6’3″ but seems taller. They immediately brawled, and Wheeler hit a dropkick onto a chair in Jessie’s hands. Del Bruno and Wheeler took turns hitting Jessie V across the back with a chair. Del Bruno hit a running penalty kick on the apron. (Bruno is not in this match; he’s wearing a button-down shirt and blue jeans.)

Bruno and Wheeler continued to team up and beat on Jessie V in the ring. Jessie V blocked a team superplex. Jessie hit an impressive coast-to-coast missile dropkick at 3:00. Jessie hit some clotheslines and shoulder tackles. He hit a release suplex on Wheeler, then a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, but Del Bruno pulled the ref out of the ring. Del Bruno hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner. Wheeler hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 6:00.

The heels piled on Jessie for a nearfall. A blue door was set up in the corner. The heels hit stereo superkicks. Jessie shrugged it off and hit a double clothesline. He hit a cannonball in one corner on Bruno, and another corner on Wheeler. He hit a double suplex at 7:30. He hit a DVD onto the door in the corner on Del Bruno! Wheeler jumped back in the ring and struck Jessie in the face with his title belt. However, Jessie hit a Flatliner on Wheeler. He powerbombed Wheeler through the door and scored the pin! New champion!

Jessie V defeated Mark Wheeler to win the the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title at 8:38.

* Intermission went 22 minutes.

5. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice (w/Easy E) vs. Rich Swann and Jake Crist for the Alpha-1 Tag Team Titles. Swann and Crist came out first so we could have the never-ending intro to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.” We got the bell, and Bryce and Rich opened; Swann tricked him into dancing, and Donovan was annoyed and irritated. Ref Gina danced with Rich, and the crowd loved it. Crist got in and danced. The heels were livid! They finally attacked at 1:30, and we’re finally underway. The babyfaces hit stereo dropkicks.

Swann and Crist hit stereo dives to the floor. In the ring, Bryce hit a Tower of London at 3:30, and the heels worked over Jake. VSK hit his slingshot senton for a nearfall. Bryce hit a Sidewalk Slam for a nearfall at 5:00. Crist finally hit a top-rope crossbody block. Rich got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some punches and kicks on both heels. He hit an axe kick to the back of Bryce’s neck, then a jump-up Frankensteiner on VSK. He hit a frog splash on Vinny for a nearfall.

Bryce hit a pop-up powerbomb; VSK hit a frog splash; Bryce hit a diving Hidden Blade for a nearfall at 9:30. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam, and the champs were in charge. Easy E got in the ring, and he has zip-ties! Swann fought off the heels. He grabbed Easy E before he could escape, and he threw Easy E onto the heels in the corner at 11:00. Rich and Crist used the zip-ties on Easy E on the ropes. Jake hit some spin kicks on each of the heels. Jake hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner on Bryce, then a corner fadeaway stunner.

Swann hit a Lethal Injection on Bryce for a nearfall at 12:30, but VSK made the save. VSK and Crist hit stereo superkicks, and both collapsed. Swann hit some forearm strikes on Bryce; Bryce dropped him with a hard clothesline. Swann kicked Easy E. Easy E applied a “testicular claw” on Swann in the corner, as the commentators called it. Bryce grabbed Swann and hit a chokeslam while VSK also hit a flying back elbow on Swann for the pin.

“The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice (w/Easy E) defeated Rich Swann and Jake Crist to retain the Alpha-1 Tag Team Titles at 14:11.

* In a video sent in, Frankie Kazarian was seated by his pool at home, cigar in hand. He’s headed to Alpha-1 on Sept. 13! He’s entering the “King of Hearts” tournament that day and declared he’s already won, so this will be his coronation ceremony.

6. Killer Kross vs. Jimmy Townsend for the MLW Title. Duthie said it was the first time the MLW Title had been defended at Alpha-1. Kross came out first; he has four title belts. Townsend has competed here for a while; I have seen him in nearby C*4 Wrestling a few times, too. He wore a thick chain (like what would be used in a dog collar match) around his neck as he came to the ring. The crowd chanted at the bell that “Kross is gonna kill you!” Jimmy rolled to the floor to stall. Back in the ring, he was hesitant to tie up. Needless to say, Kross is thicker and visibly stronger.

Kross threw him into the corner and hit some blows and a jumping knee to the gut. Kross hit a gutbuster over his knee, then he clotheslined Jimmy to the floor at 2:00. They fought on the floor. Jimmy dove under the ring! Kross was annoyed. Jimmy got back into the ring, and he brought in a chair. Townsend hit a low-blow uppercut! He hit a chairshot and a stomp onto an open chair and got a nearfall at 4:30. He threw some punches and kept Kross grounded. Jimmy hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00.

Kross finally hit a release Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Townsend wrapped Kross’s legs around the ring post. They fought on the floor. A door was set up in the corner of the ring. Kross scooped Jimmy up and ran him back-first through the table for a nearfall at 9:30. Jimmy hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and he tied up Kross’s legs. He put his thick chain around Kross’s neck and cranked back on it. Kross grabbed the ropes at 11:00 to pull himself to his feet. Kross hit a DVD, and they were both down.

The crowd was hot and split now; Duthie said the fans are “respecting the fight” that Jimmy was bringing. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kross hit a stunner and was fired up. Kross nailed a Saito Suplex at 13:00 and made the ‘throat-slit’ motion so you know it’s over! Jimmy hit a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. He applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Townsend hit a Rollins-style Stomp to the back of the head for a nearfall. Kross tied him in a rear-naked choke and dragged Townsend to the mat. The ref checked Jimmy and called for the bell; it was unclear if he tapped out or passed out.

Killer Kross defeated Jimmy Townsend to retain the MLW Title at 15:36.

* Kross helped Townsend to his feet, shook his hand and left. Duthie praised it as a giant show of respect.

* Backstage, the babyfaces in the main event spoke about the main event.

7. Channing Thomas and TJ Crawford and Sam Holloway vs. Xavier Walker and Bryce Hansen and Brett Michael David. Channing’s heel team came out second, and they jawed at the fans. All six got in the ring and the ref called for the bell. The tall guys — Holloway and Xavier — squared off. The shortest man on each team — TJ and Bryce — also brawled. Someone off-screen whipped a garbage can at Channing, knocking him down. Everyone brawled to the floor and into the crowd. Xavier and Sam fought in the ring while the others were still in the crowd.

BMD took a bad bump on the floor. He was helped to the back. (They were using the hard camera so I couldn’t see what all happened.) Everyone else got back into the ring at 6:30, and Duthie noted that it was essentially a handicap match now. Channing dropped Bryce throat-first across the back of a chair. TJ was choking out Xavier on the floor. Xavier got into the ring and began hitting all the heels with a garbage can lid. Holloway hit a running shotgun dropkick on Xavier at 10:30. TJ hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick on Xavier.

Channing hit a bulldog on Walker onto a folded chair. A door was set up in the corner. Bryce got back to his feet and hit a hard clothesline that dropped TJ. TJ hit a series of knee strikes in the corner. The heels hit a Shield-style triple powerbomb on Bryce at 14:30. No one went for a cover! Channing got his title belt and struck Bryce in the face with it, got the two-count, but pulled up Bryce before the pin. Xavier tried to get back into the ring but was kicked back to the floor.

Brett Michael David emerged from the back, holding a wood four-by-four wrapped in barbed wire, at 16:30. He began hitting all the heels. BMD hit a backbreaker over his knee on TJ. He put Channing in a crossface on the mat. However, Sam struck BMD in the back with the barbed-wire four-by-four. Xavier put a garbage can over Holloway’s head and struck it repeatedly with a crutch. Xavier hit a twisting neckbreaker on Sam.

Bryce hit a back suplex on Channing. Xavier hit a chokeslam on Channing. The heels all hit low-blow uppercuts. Channing accidentally struck TJ in the head with a chair! Xavier speared Channing through the door in the corner! Holloway slammed Bryce to the mat. Xavier hit a chokeslam on TJ. Bryce hit a powerbomb on Sam! BMD hit a Swanton Bomb onto a garbage can lying on Channing’s chest for the pin on Thomas. Good, crowd-pleasing brawl.

Xavier Walker, Bryce Hansen, and Brett Michael David defeated Channing Thomas, TJ Crawford, and Sam Holloway at 21:29.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. I liked the Kross-Townsend match for best of the night. Sure, everyone knew Kross was winning — even before it was announced it was for the MLW Title. But Townsend stepped up and had a big match. I’ll go with the entertaining tag title match for second, ahead of the main event. I assumed when BMD was helped to the back that it was a kayfabe injury, but the way they held back the cameras, they sold it right to make me think it could have been a legit injury.

Just one face I didn’t know (Jay Blast), but everyone else is a regular here or known on the indy scene. If I have a complaint, it’s that the scramble needed several more minutes. I also don’t like seeing every match being no-DQ… the matches tend to look all the same after a while.