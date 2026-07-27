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Mike Santana has a new WWE name

July 27, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana will go by a new name in WWE. He posted a new social media video confirming that he is now going by the name Cruz Montana. Check out the video below or via his Twitter/X page.

Powell’s POV: I’m not a fan of WWE name changes. That said, most of the name changes feel awkward for a few weeks before the vast majority of fans accept them. Remember the fuss over Walter becoming Gunther?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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