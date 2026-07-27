07/27 PW Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 418): AEW Redemption fallout, WWE SummerSlam talk with Jonny Fairplay 

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame answering email questions coming out of the AEW Redemption event, plus Fairplay has some scoops after hanging out with wrestlers at GalaxyCon. We discuss WWE Unreal, and look ahead to SummerSlam. Our next big event post-shows will be next Monday after SummerSlam…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Jonny Fairplay (Episode 418).

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