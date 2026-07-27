AEW All In lineup: The card for the Wembley Stadium show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Willow Nightingale won the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW Redemption and will defend against, who earned the title match by winning the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. The AEW Tag Team Title match was officially announced at Redemption. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Based on the listed time for the doors opening, it looks like the All In pay-per-view portion will start at noon CT/1ET, which is consistent with the two previous start times. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-day audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).