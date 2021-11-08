What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the return of Roman Reigns

November 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.093 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 1.032 million viewership count from the previous week’s Smackdown on FS1.

Powell’s POV: The more comparable numbers are the 2.249 million viewers and .58 rating in the 18-49 demographic drawn by the October 29 edition of Smackdown on Fox. Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second for the night against other broadcast network shows behind only “Shark Tank” on ABC.

