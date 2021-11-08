AEW Rampage rating and overall viewership for the show featuring Adam Cole vs. John Silver

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Rampage television show delivered 599,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 623,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .22 rating, down from the previous week’s .25 in the same demo. The show was live on Friday and that didn’t end up leading to additional viewers. Friday’s show will also be live on the eve of the Full Gear pay-per-view.
Rampage was 5th in the 18-49 demo, but 30th in total viewership and under 600,000 for the 4th time in 5 weeks. This might just be what the audience is for the AEW product in that time slot no matter what is going on.