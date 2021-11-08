AEW Rampage rating and overall viewership for the show featuring Adam Cole vs. John Silver

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 599,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 623,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .22 rating, down from the previous week’s .25 in the same demo. The show was live on Friday and that didn’t end up leading to additional viewers. Friday’s show will also be live on the eve of the Full Gear pay-per-view.