AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches last week in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia.
-Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose.
-Quieen Aminata vs. Emi Sakura.
-Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford.
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum.
-Jade Cargill vs. Shawna Reed.
-Ella Shae and Jaylee vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.
-Red Jones vs. Frankie Kazarian.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
