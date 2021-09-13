AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches last week in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose.

-Quieen Aminata vs. Emi Sakura.

-Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum.

-Jade Cargill vs. Shawna Reed.

-Ella Shae and Jaylee vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

-Red Jones vs. Frankie Kazarian.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.