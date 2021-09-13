WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Four title matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, September 26 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE removed the Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship match from the Extreme Rules lineup once the match was announced for tonight’s Raw.