Big E says he’s cashing in his Money in the Bank contract tonight on Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big E made a bold statement on Twitter on Monday. “Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion,” Big E wrote.

Powell’s POV: Big E mentioned during a Smackdown promo that he would appear at Monday’s Raw. I suppose the key word in his statement is “intend”, as that gives him an out for not actually cashing in the contract. Regardless of how it plays out, it’s a great hook for a Raw show that will be opposed by the first Monday Night Football game of the season. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET.