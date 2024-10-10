TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Tony Khan, Jessie Elaban, Ilja Dragunov, Giant Haystacks

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I’ll be taking the week off my audio review due to the nature of this episode.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s TNA Impact was a “Best of Bound For Glory” edition, so I did not grade the show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 23 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade (though I was tempted to give it an A+ grade simply because it was a two-hour show).

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW President Tony Khan is 42.

-Jessie Elaban is 37.

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov is 31.

-The late Giant Haystacks (Martin Austin Ruane) was born on October 10, 1947. He died of lymphoma at age 51 on November 29, 1998. He also wrestled as Loch Ness in WCW.