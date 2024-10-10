ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Championship

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match

-Red Velvet vs. Diamante for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-Gabe Kidd vs. Anthony Henry for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Brandon Cutler

-Lance Archer vs. Sam Beale

-Angelico and Serpentico vs. Derek Dillinger and Ren Jones

-Billie Starkz vs. Ella Elizabeth

