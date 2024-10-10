ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Championship
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match
-Red Velvet vs. Diamante for the ROH Women’s TV Title
-Gabe Kidd vs. Anthony Henry for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship
-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty
-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Brandon Cutler
-Lance Archer vs. Sam Beale
-Angelico and Serpentico vs. Derek Dillinger and Ren Jones
-Billie Starkz vs. Ella Elizabeth
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment