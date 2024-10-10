TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey
-Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
-Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca vs. Wendy Choo, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz
-Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid for a shot at the X Division Title
-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth speaks
-Mike Santana speaks
Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
