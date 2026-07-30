Maple Leaf Pro “Mayhem” results (7/30): Vetter’s review of the announcement of an AEW star coming soon, Rohan Raja vs. Evil Uno for the PWA Champions Grail, Lethal Twist vs. Billy Gunn, Zach Gowen, and Psycho Mike

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Maple Leaf Pro “Mayhem – Episode 3”

Taped June 12, 2026, in Windsor, Ontario, at St. Clair College

Aired July 30, 2026, on TSN2 and streamed free on MyAEW.com

This is Scott D’Amore’s promotion, and this taping looks absolutely no different than a TNA taping in this venue. The crowd looks good, maybe 500 to 700. Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis provided commentary. Michael Allen Richard Clark joined them for the first match.

* A goofy vignette aired for Psycho Mike, as we heard his thoughts as he walked to the arena.

1. “Lethal Twist” Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, and Lee Johnson vs. Billy Gunn, Zach Gowen, and Psycho Mike. I seriously don’t see any positives in using Billy Gunn in 2026. Mike and Lethal opened; Jay fell to the mat in terror of Mike’s bug-eyed face. The crowd chanted “bodyslam!” (as that is Mike’s signature move.) Lee entered and locked up with Mike instead. [C] To be clear, the screen goes black for about three seconds, then returns; no ads are shown on MyAEW.

Zach hit a slingshot senton on Lethal as the match continued. Lee worked over Zach, and he hopped around on one leg, which drew lots of boos. (I assume everyone reading this knows Gowen has just one leg, yes?) Blake grabbed the leg and pretended like he wanted to put Gowen in a Figure Four, and didn’t know how to proceed. Gowen kicked Blake to the floor at 6:00. Gunn tagged in for the first time and hit some punches. Mauro pointed out that Gunn is now 62.

Blake avoided the Fameasser, and he hit a superkick. Gunn hit the Fameasser for a nearfall, but Lee and Lethal made the save. Lee hit a running neckbreaker on Mike. Gowen missed a top-rope moonsault. Blake immediately hit a springboard 450 Splash on Gowen for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Mike tagged in and set up for a bodyslam, but Blake escaped. Jay tried a Lethal Injection, but Mike blocked it. Mike was going to bodyslam Blake, but Jay rolled him up for the flash pin!

“Lethal Twist” Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, and Lee Johnson defeated Billy Gunn, Zach Gowen, and Psycho Mike at 8:49. (cagematch.net had it at 9:00 even from the live taping, so they didn’t cut hardly anything in the TV edit.)

* Mo Jabari talked about growing up in a refugee camp in Kenya and his struggles to make it, and why they migrated to Canada. I’m loving this video. Bret Hart also appeared, and he talked about Mo’s life experience, too. A cool visual to see Bret on MLP television.

2. “Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews (w/Dani Luna) vs. “Fight or Flight” Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo. FoF got the “already in the ring” treatment, which is unfortunate, as they are really talented. Webster and Fuerza opened. Gabriel stomped on Morgan’s hand. Andrews flipped Webster onto Fuerza, then Mark hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Vaughn tagged in at 1:30 (think GYVet James Drake. They look a LOT alike.) He hit a half-nelson suplex. Fuerza hit a stunner on Webster for a nearfall.

Vaughn hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall, and FoF worked over Webster in their corner. Mark got a hot tag, and he cleared the ring. Subculture hit stereo flip dives to the floor at 4:00. In the ring, Andrews hit a second-rope Blockbuster, and Webster hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Fast-paced and fun — I wish these four had been given 12 minutes to show what they can really do.

“Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews defeated “Fight or Flight” Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo at 4:33.

* A PCO vignette aired. (I really think he should be a silent monster. His French Canadian accent doesn’t intimidate me at all!) He said that “obsession keeps a man alive long after he should have disappeared.”

* Gisele Shaw joined commentary for the next match.

3. Taylor Rising (w/Kris Chambers) vs. Alexia Nicole. I’ve noted before that the first time I saw Taylor Rising, she was in the ring with Heather Reckless, and I got them confused because they look so much alike. Blue-haired Nicole is talented, but she’s seriously about 4’10”. She also got the “in the ring” treatment. Taylor slammed Nicole’s head repeatedly into the top turnbuckle. Taylor hit a 619 at 1:30, then a Pedigree for the pin! I didn’t expect it to be that short!

Taylor Rising defeated Alexia Nicole at 1:51.

* Gisele Shaw was walking backstage and came across Dani Luna. Dani slapped her in the face. “First of many, if you don’t keep my name out of your mouth!” Luna said, and she stormed off.

4. Rohan Raja (w/Aurora Teves) vs. Evil Uno for the PWA Champions Grail. Uno hit a Pump Kick at the bell and hit some LOUD chops, then a back-body drop. Raja began working over Uno’s left leg. Uno clotheslined him to the floor at 2:00. Teves jumped in the way to stop Uno from diving on Raja. It allowed Raja to shove Uno into the ring steps [C]

Back from the break, Raja hit a splash in the corner. Uno hit some clotheslines, then some jab punches. Raja pulled the ref into the middle, but Uno hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:30. Raja hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Uno hit several open-hand slaps to the cheek, then a shoulder-breaker over his knee at 6:00, but Raja rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Teves handed him a title belt! Raja rolled into the ring while Teves argued with Uno.

In the ring, Raja swung the belt and missed. The ref saw it and confiscated it. Uno slammed Raja for a nearfall. He hit a piledriver for a nearfall! Raja hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 7:30, then a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall. He applied a half-crab in the center of the ring, but Uno crawled to the ropes. Teves struck Uno in the head with the belt! Raja applied a sleeper on the knocked-out Uno. The ref checked Uno and called for the bell! Loud boos for the finish.

Rohan Raja defeated Evil Uno to retain the PWA Champions Grail at 8:56. The live report had it at 11:55.

* Raja continued to beat up Uno after the bell, until Stu Grayson ran into the ring and chased Rohan away. Stu said he will “gladly” give Raja a title shot… but he wants their next match to be a title-versus-title bout! Winner takes all!

* The episode closed with a vignette, announcing that Adam Copeland is coming to Maple Leaf Pro!!!! It wasn’t stated when that will take place.

Final Thoughts: Three episodes in and I’m pretty impressed. I love Mauro and Callis together; they play off each other so well. (A few months ago they also had Ian Riccaboni in the booth and I consider that a dream team.) So, they are fun to listen to. My complaint, of course, is that the matches are too short. I get having a rookie lose in a one-sided match, but Vaughn Vertigo, Gabriel Fuerza, and Alexia Nicole all should get a bit longer matches.

I will still contend that there is enough quality unsigned talent out there that MLP shouldn’t have to use AEW-contracted talent… even if I think very highly of Lee Johnson and Blake Christian. I genuinely don’t see an upside to using Billy Gunn — he’s so big and so muscular, he just makes guys half his age look so small by comparison.

Like the first two episodes, this clocks in at 44 minutes — a perfect length designed for one hour of broadcast TV.