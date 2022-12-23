12/23 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Jordynne Grace and Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, the Josh Alexander and Bully Ray build for Hard To Kill, Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin, Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura, Rosemary and Jessicka vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Jordynne Grace and Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, the Josh Alexander and Bully Ray build for Hard To Kill, Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin, Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura, Rosemary and Jessicka vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Tag Titles, and more (16:50)…

Click here for the December 23 Impact Wrestling audio review.

