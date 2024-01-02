AEW Collision lineup: Tag Team match set for Saturday’s show

What's happening...

January 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center. Join me for my live review of Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.

