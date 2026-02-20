WWE Smackdown results (2/20): Powell’s live review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest, and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kianna James in Elimination Chamber qualifiers 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,383)

Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena

Simulcast live February 20, 2026, on Syfy Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore, who was on commentary with Wade Barrett, opened the show and narrated backstage shots of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky (they walked past the mystery crate that was introduced on Raw), U.S. Women’s Champion Giula and Kiana James, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss with Flair’s dog, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Damian Priest and R-Truth, U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams…

A video package recapped Cody Rhodes winning last week’s Elimination Chamber qualifier by pinning Sami Zayn despite interference from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance while ring announcer Mark Nash introduced him. Cody asked the fans what they wanted to talk about, but he was interrupted by entrance music.

Jacob Fatu headed to the ring. Fatu told Cody that he had their Triple Threat won last week. Fatu said he and Cody both know it. Fatu blamed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for interfering and then called him out.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and said he thought this might happen, so he gave McIntyre the night off. Fans booed. Aldis said it was supposed to be Cody’s mic time, so he invited Fatu to join him in his office so they could talk about him getting his hands on McIntyre.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could be heard saying, “Some people can’t keep the champ’s name out of their mouth now, can they?” McIntyre was shown in a luxury box. He said he appreciated Aldis giving him the night off, but he’s the champion, and he does what he wants. McIntyre said he rented the suite so he could watch the show.

McIntyre said Fatu is all bark, no bite, and asked him what he was going to do. Fatu left the ring. Security tried to stop Fatu, but he got the better of them. Aldis told Fatu that WrestleMania is coming, and he didn’t want to have to suspend him. Fatu shoved a security guard and then headed to the back with Aldis.

McIntyre said everyone is jealous of him because he’s the champion. He said everyone wants to be him because the’s the champion. “Hey, Drew, the whole world’s not after you because you’re the champ, the whole world is after you because you’re an asshole (censored).” Cody’s entrance theme played while he and McIntyre had a long-distance staredown…

A sponsored ad recapped the latest in the Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs feud…

Backstage, Ilja Dragunov fired up Carmelo Hayes about winning his Elimination Chamber qualifier. Dragunov apologized for getting carried away. Hayes said Dragunov should keep the same energy for his own match. Dragunov said he believes in Hayes, but he said he won’t walk into WrestleMania as the U.S. Champion. Dragunov said they still had an upcoming match. Dragunov headed out for his match…

Powell’s POV: Fatu continues to be included in the McIntyre and Cody storyline, which adds to the widespread speculation that they will have a Triple Threat at WrestleMania. The big question is how they get to that match when Fatu isn’t in the Elimination Chamber match. WrestleTix listed the host venue as being set up for 11,124 with 10,895 tickets distributed. The venue’s overall capacity is listed as 20,000.

Nick Aldis and Jacob Fatu spoke in a backstage area. Fatu said he respects everything Aldis is doing, but it can’t keep happening. Aldis asked Fatu how long he wanted to get to WWE. He told him to be patient, and he would give him Drew McIntyre. Fatu said he wasn’t going to wait much longer…

The MFTs made their entrance. Solo Siko carried the lantern he stole from the Wyatt Sicks…

1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga (w/Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo). Tama wore face paint. Dragunov put him down with a German Suplex and then sent him to ringside before an early picture-in-picture break. [C]