WWE Raw preview: Updated lineup, AJ Styles tribute, Elimination Chamber qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-A tribute to AJ Styles

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The Original El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match

-Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match

Powell’s POV: Lesnar’s return was officially advertised during Smackdown. Jade Cargill stated during the show that Liv Morgan will make her WrestleMania decision and she implied that she would appear because she lives in Atlanta, but neither woman was mentioned in the Raw ad that aired during Smackdown.

Raw will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.