WWE Raw in St. Louis (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Sting, Homicide, Matt Taven, Jonathan Gresham, Caprice Coleman, AJ Lee, Taichi, Matt Sydal, Scott Casey, Jimmy Korderas, Rick Martel, Mike Quackenbush, EC3, Solo Sikoa Jimmy Havoc, Chris Candido, Rick McGraw, Cousin Junior

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show includes an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. We are looking for contributors who are interested in writing our weekly live review of AEW Dark Elevation. If you’d like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmailcom

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in St. Louis, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Independence, Missouri, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Las Vegas. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Sting (Steve Borden) is 64 today.

-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) is 46 today.

-Caprice Coleman is 46 today.

-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) is 38 today.

-Jonathan Gresham is 35 today.

-Scott Casey turned 76 on Sunday.

-Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas turned 61 on Sunday.

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Matt Sydal (Matt Korklan) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Jimmy Havoc (James Mcahren) turned 39 on Sunday.

-AJ Lee (April Jeanette Mendez-Brooks) turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Rick McGraw was born on March 19, 1955. He died of a heart attack at age 30 on November 1, 1985.

-The late Cousin Junior (Lanny Kean Jr.) was born on March 19, 1960. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on January 13, 2009. He also worked as Moondog Cujo.

-Rick Martel (Richard Vigneault) turned 67 on Saturday.

-Mike Quackenbush (Mike Spillane) turned 47 on Saturday.

-EC3 (Michael Hutter) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Solo Sikoa (Joseph Fatu) turned 30 on Saturday.