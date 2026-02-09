Chelsea Green missed Saturday’s AAA show due to an ankle injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chelsea Green revealed why she missed Saturday’s AAA event. Green released a social media photo of her severely bruised right ankle, another of her wearing a walking boot. Check out the photos below or via her social media page.

Powell’s POV: It appears that Green suffered the injury during her Triple Threat match with Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend on Friday’s Smackdown. Mike Jonson of PWInsider.com reported today that the belief is that Green suffered a bad sprain, but she did not break her foot or ankle. Green was scheduled to team with Ethan Page to defend the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles on Saturday’s AAA show. La Hiedra replaced Green as Page’s tag team partner, and the duo lost the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles to Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. Check out Chris Vetter’s full review of the AAA show.

The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Ethan, we need to talk!!! pic.twitter.com/sT2SiQCp8Y — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 8, 2026

