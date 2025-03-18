WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show in Glasgow, another early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title,

-CM Punk appears

-Jey Uso and a partner vs. “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Powell's POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro.