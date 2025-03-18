What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show in Glasgow, another early start time

March 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title,

-CM Punk appears

-Jey Uso and a partner vs. “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams live on Netflix at 3CT/4ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

