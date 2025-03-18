NXT TV preview: NXT Underground match and a title match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Trick Williams vs. Eddie Thorpe in an NXT Underground match
-Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s U.S. Championship
-Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland
-Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo vs. Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame
Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
