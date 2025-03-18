WWE Smackdown rating for DIY vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.571 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.741 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.52 rating. One year earlier, the March 15, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.34 million viewers and a 0.68 rating for a show that included a Rock appearance.