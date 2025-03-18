WrestleMania 41 lineup: Four world championship matches set for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Rhea Ripley being added to the Women’s World Championship match to make it a Triple Threat. With just over a month before WrestleMania weekend, we only have four matches advertised. As such, we should be getting a lot of match announcements over the next few weeks. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.