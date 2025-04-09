WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Making Your Move” episode featuring Diamond Dallas Page averaged 159,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
-WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Triple H averaged 183,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.
-WWE’s Greatest Moments on CM Punk averaged 158,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.
Powell’s POV: The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the previous LFG averaged 151,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, the previous WWE Rivals averaged 187,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 161,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. Based on Sunday’s numbers being so similar compared to the prior week, it appears the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view had no effect on the numbers for the WWE block.
It is interesting that LFG gets no viewership. This shows me that Triple H is overestimating WWE’s fanbase being interested in the inner workings of how the sausages get made.
In many ways WWE is lucky no one watches it considering that it completely exposes the business more than any other show in history.