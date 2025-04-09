WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Making Your Move” episode featuring Diamond Dallas Page averaged 159,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Triple H averaged 183,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments on CM Punk averaged 158,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the previous LFG averaged 151,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, the previous WWE Rivals averaged 187,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 161,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. Based on Sunday’s numbers being so similar compared to the prior week, it appears the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view had no effect on the numbers for the WWE block.