AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s AEW Dynasty fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Pac

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinal match with AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm on commentary

-Samoa Joe and Nick Wayne vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

-Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos in an eight-man tag match for $400,000

-The Hurt Syndicate celebration for successfully defending the AEW Tag Team Titles at Dynasty

-TV Time with Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree

Powell’s POV: As I’ve pointed out many times over the years, financial stakes in wrestling matches don’t matter to modern fans because it doesn’t affect them in any way. Dynamite will be live from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).