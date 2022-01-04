WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop in a Triple Threat for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble.

-Alexa Bliss’s journey back to Raw.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.