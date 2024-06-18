NXT TV results (6/18): Moore’s review of the 25-man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave, Kelani Jordan vs. Michin for the North American Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 18, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Je’von Evans got a televised entrance for the 25 man battle royal for a shot at the NXT Championship. Say his name and he appears… I believe in Joe Hendry… Clap Clap… TNA star Joe Hendry made his entrance and did one of his usual pre-match promos.

Hendry talked about how he’s going to eliminate everyone, win the NXT Championship, and bring the title to TNA. Hendry said once he does get the title, the WWE Universe will be chanting “We Believe”. Ethan Page also got a televised entrance…

1. 25 Man Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Championship. Oro Mensah quickly dragged Page to ringside and beat him down. Frankie Kazarian eliminated Joe Hendry early on in the match. Tony D’Angelo eliminated Edris Enofe. Shawn Spears eliminated Eddy Thorpe. Malik Blade and Charlie Dempsey were teetering on the ropes. Vic Joseph noted that Frankie Kazarian was once called “The Future” when he was in WWE Developmental.

Damon Kemp accidentally eliminated Dempsey alongside Blade. Kazarian eliminated Kemp and Borne. Random Apollo Crews sighting! Humberto and Garza eliminated him. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from break, Dante Chen skinned the cat to avoid elimination. Ridge Holland use a clothesline to eliminate Dante Chen and Tavion Heights. Lexis King eliminated Humberto Carrillo. Angel gave King a right hand and eliminated him. Tank Ledger eliminated Garza. Tyler Bate hit Tank with a Helicopter Spin driver. Bate eliminated Tank. Tony D hit Kazarian with a Belly to Belly. Tony D tossed Frazer over the top rope but he skinned the cat. Frazer put Tony D on the apron.

Frazer used a single leg dropkick to eliminate Tony D. Dragon Lee and Frazer brawled on the apron. Dragon used a high knee to eliminate Frazer. Dragon and Holland brawled in the center of the ring. Bate hit Holland with Bop and Bang. Dragon and Bate used a double bop and bang to eliminate Holland. Bate hit Lee with Bop and Bang. Spears used a headscissors to eliminate Bate. Kazarian, Lee, Spears, and Evans were the final four.

Kazarian avoided elimination and hit Spears with a guillotine leg drop. Evans eliminated Kazarian with an Irish Whip. Evans and Dragon Lee were the final two (?). Lee no sold a German SUplex and hit Evans with a power bomb. Spears eliminated Dragon Lee. Evans skinned the cat to avoid elimination. Spears skinned the cat after a lariat by Evans. Evans caught Spears with a Superkick and jumping kick. Evans dumped Spears to ringside to pick up the win.

Je’von Evans won the 25 man battle royal to earn a title shot at the NXT Championship in 16:45.

Fallon Henley was arguing with a bunch of developmental wrestlers backstage on wanting a title shot.

Lola Vice was fighting a training dummy. Roxanne Perez talked about how she noticed Vice eyeing her title. Vice said she’s going to kick everyone on her way to the title. Perez said they will handle business later in the show in a triple threat tag team match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun battle royal. Mostly the usual punching and walking, but there were some storylines in this match. A bit surprised they had Joe Hendry in for little more than a cameo, but it looks like they used the time to forward a story with Frankie Kazarian for the TNA show. Kazarian actually got a lot of showcase as the guest wrestler. Interesting to see them going with young Je’von Evans with the title shot. No way he’s winning the title, but they are giving him a huge “sensation” push out of the gate.

Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson were cheering up Ridge Holland for representing Chase U well in the battle royal. Hudson said that Riley Osborne was in the UK. Ridge Holland put on a Chase U shirt. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up to call Ridge a former brute who became a nerd. Chase U had to hold back Thea Hail from attacking Gallows and Anderson…

Entrances for the upcoming tag match took place. Jacy Jayne was idolizing Cody Rhodes’s face mask in the corner…

2. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne and Jasmyn Nyx vs. Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice. Jayne, Perez, and Jackson started the match with quick rollups. Lash tagged in when Jackson got control of the match. Lash carried both Perez and Jayne at the same time. Lash hit Perez with Jayne like a battering ram. Nyx tagged in and hit Lash with a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Perez put Lash in a Guillotine Choke. Lola tagged in and hit Lash with rapid kicks.

Perez and Vice dumped Lash to ringside. Lash caught Nyx out of the air. Jayne hit Lash with a cannonball from the steps. Jakara tossed Jayne into the steel steps. Perez hit Jackson with a dive at ringside. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Back form break, Vice, Nyx, and Jackson were brawling in the ring. Perez tagged in and hit Jackson and Nyx with uppercuts. Perez hit Nyx and Jackson with a Legsweep and DDT combo go get nearfalls on both of them. Vice hit Jackson with rapid kicks after tagging in and sent Nyx in the opposite corner with rapid kicks. Vice yelled “I’m a Latina” and hit Jackson and Nyx with hip attacks. Jayne hit Vice with a right hand for a nearfalll.

Lash cleaned house with right hands. Lash hit Vice and Nyx at the same time with a double suplex. Jackson tagged in and hit Jayne with a double team facebuster for a nearfall. Nyx caught Lahs with a Pele Kick. Vice hit Jackson wtih a backfist. Perez tagged herself in and hit Jackson with Pop Rocks for the win.

Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice defeated Jakara Jackon and Lash Legend and Jasmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne via pinfall in 10:00.

After celebrating the win, Perez surprised Vice with a spinning backfist…

NXT GM Ava was congratulating Je’von Evans on his win in the battle royal. Ethan Page barged in the office to argue about getting attacked by Oro Mensah. Ava said she kicked Oro out of the building. Page also argued about not being eliminated form the Battle Royal and a punk ass kid like Evans should have his win null and void. Evans challenged Page to a fight later in the show, which Page accepted…

Separate shots of Michin and Kelani Jordan were shown backstage. Sol Ruca wished Jordan luck on her first title defense, while other women were eyeing Jordan’s title belt…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The tag match was worked hard by the women involved. It’s still a bit of a weird title picture though as all of the women in the women’s title picture being heels, giving viewers no real person to root for. It looks like they might need to develop some babyfaces in the women’s division. They do have a deep enough roster to do so.

Vic Joseph plugged WWE Money in the Bank as well as the NXT Heatwave PLE the same weekend…

Entrances for the next match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship introductions…

3. Kelani Jordan vs. Mia “Michin” Yim for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Yim started the match with a shoulder tackle. Yim blocked a huracanrana with a cartwheel. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson walked to ringside to watch their stable mate. Both women traded rollups and armdrags. Mia blocked a armdrag and did a spiderman rope dodge. Jordan dodged a dive at ringside and hit Yim with a corkscrew Plancha.[c]