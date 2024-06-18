WWE Raw rating: The Clash at the Castle fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.747 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.609 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.50 rating.
Powell’s POV: Impressive numbers given that Raw ran opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals. One year earlier, the June 20, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.821 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Hell yeah. Good for them. NBA finals were good, too.
Least watched NBA Finals since 2007 (except the COVID years). Down 3% in viewership from last year. Game 5 was down 7% in viewership from last year’s clinching game.
The NBA Finals had little, if any, effect on wrestling ratings this year.
Friday’s Smackdown? Wednesday’s Dynamite?