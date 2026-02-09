Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (2/7): Vetter’s review of “The Original” El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee vs. Octagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix in a Rey de Reyes qualifier match

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 4)

Mexico City, Mexico, at the General Jose Maria Arteaga Auditorium

Aired live on February 7, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Page

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio once again provided commentary.

* The show opened with Dominik Mysterio sitting on a couch somewhere backstage, and he was on the phone. We saw El Hijo Del Vikingo and Omos arrive at the building. Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice were shown talking backstage. Ethan Page arrived alone backstage and took a phone call. Apparently, Chelsea Green was nowhere nearby.

* Dominik Mysterio came to the ring in street clothes, and he had two title belts around his waist. Rey Mysterio said his son is a “disrupter.” He spoke in Spanish, and Rey provided translation (no on-screen subtitles). Nobody has given this company the position that Dominik has, he said. (The commercial breaks are coming every 2-3 minutes again. It makes the product almost unwatchable. I’m seven minutes in and just had my third commercial break.) Dominik boasted that the growth of AAA, and getting on FOX is all because of him, as we’ve entered the Dominik era, and he’s the king of the luchadors.

El Hijo Del Viking, Dorian, and Omos emerged from the back, and they were loudly booed. Dorian also spoke in Spanish, agreeing that we are in a new era of AAA, and he boasted he is now one of the richest men in all of Mexico. Vikingo said he will battle Dominik on March 14 in Puebla. (There is my fourth commercial break, just under 11 minutes in.) Dominik told Vikingo, “I’m going to kick your ass in front of your whole family.” Vikingo challenged Dominik to put his hair on the line in that match!

* Ethan Page was backstage on the phone. Chelsea Green was on video on his phone, and her foot is in a boot! She can’t wrestle! La Hiedra came up to Page and escorted him to the ring. (Commercial break NO. FIVE and SIX. YES, we had two separate breaks before we returned to the venue).

* Footage aired of the AAA wrestlers who appeared in the Royal Rumble matches.

1. Ethan Page and La Hiedra vs. Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana for the AAA Mixed Tag Titles. Corey Graves said Chelsea got injured in that three-way match on Smackdown. Ethan had three title belts! (Commercial break SEVEN before the bell). Page and Iguana opened. Iguana hit a DDT. La Hiedra entered. Lola Vice hit her Bailey-style Speeball kicks to La Hiedra’s ribs and thighs. (Commercial break EIGHT). Lola hit a senton to the floor on La Hiedra’s chest. La Hiedra slammed Lola’s hand on the ring steps. In the ring, Hiedra hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00.

La Hiedra slammed Lola’s hand on the mat and twisted the wrist. Mr. Iguana entered and hit a huracanrana on Ethan Page. Corey confirmed that these are WWE-style rules that when Iguana entered, it made Ethan legal in the match. (Commercial break NINE). Iguana hit a huracanrana to the floor on Page. La Hiedra hit a Flatliner on Lola. Ethan Page grabbed the toy iguana. Lola hit a superkick and pinned La Hieda. Okay.

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana defeated Ethan Page and La Hiedra to win the AAA Mixed Tag Titles.

* Dominik and El Grande Americano spoke backstage in Spanish; no subtitles on the screen. The ‘original’ El Grande Americano, wearing mostly blue and white, attacked El Grando Americano. (Commercial break No. 10 AND No. 11! Again, we had TWO before the action returned.)

2. “The Original” El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee vs. Octagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix in a four-way Rey de Reyes qualifier match. Rey wore green tonight, while Dragon Lee wore blue, and Octagon wore black. The crowd booed Gable, who came out last. (Yeah, I’m writing Gable because it’s shorter.) Rey Mysterio said the fans were chanting “Get out!” at Gable. All four brawled at the bell. Gable hit some armdrags on all the opponents and got more boos. Fenix and Lee hit stereo superkicks on Gable at 2:00, then those two squared off; Graves called it a “lucha dream match” between these two.

Quick lucha reversals and stereo clotheslines. Gable hit a top-rope double clothesline on them both. Octagon knocked down Gable, then he hit a springboard stunner. He hit a twisting plancha to the floor on Gable. In the ring, Fenix hit a standing powerbomb on Octagon. Gable hit a top-rope superplex on Fenix for a nearfall at 4:30. (Backstage, we saw that Grande “Ludvig” Americano was handcuffed to the wall.) Gable hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Dragon Lee for a nearfall. He tugged at Fenix’s mask. He set up for a Razor’s Edge, but instead, Gable hit a swinging faceplant on Fenix for a nearfall at 6:00.

Lee and Gable brawled on the floor. Gable made a cocky one-footed cover on Fenix in the ring. He missed a moonsault, and Lee immediately hit a shotgun dropkick. (Commercial No. 12!) Octagon went for a Frankensteiner, but Lee blocked it, and Dragon Lee hit a double stomp to the chest. Lee then hit a flip dive to the floor onto Fenix. In the ring, Lee hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner on Octagon. Lee hit a Styles Clash on Gable for a nearfall, but Fenix made the save. We got a loud “Este lucha!” chant. Lee and Fenix traded forearm strikes. (Commercial break No. 13!) Fenix hit a kick that dropped Lee.

Fenix hit a Helluva Kick on Octagon, but Octagon hit a Poison Rana on Fenix. Gable hit a German Suplex on Octagon, then a double German Suplex on Octagon and Fenix! Grande put Fenix in an ankle lock. Octagon Jr. hit a 450 Splash onto Gable for a nearfall at 11:30. Fenix hit a Rude Awakening-style neckbreaker on Lee. Fenix ran across the top rope to deliver a kick! He hit a Musclebuster on Octagon, but Gable broke up the pin. Lee hit a huracanrana that flipped Fenix from the apron to the floor. Gable ‘loaded his mask.’ He hit a running headbutt that dropped Lee, then one that dropped Octagon Jr. He hit a top-rope diving headbutt to pin Octagon Jr. LOUD boos for that.

El Grande (Gable) Americano defeated Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and Octagon Jr. in a four-way at 14:24 to qualify for the Rey de Reyes.

* Grande (Ludvig) ran to the ring and changed off Gable.

Final Thoughts: A fun main event. Gable looks good in his return (I’m not counting the Rumble! That’s not a full-fledged match.) Fenix and Dragon Lee had some sharp exchanges. I felt it was clear that Octagon Jr. was there to eat the pin, but I really wasn’t 100 percent sure who was getting the win. The opening match was fine, but I hate that Chelsea lost a title in a match where she wasn’t competing.

The commentary trio continues to work for me. Corey Graves is clearly having a blast being the lead role. JBL is good in small doses, and his knowledge of lucha is far beyond what I had expected. And of course, Rey Mystero does some quick translations and adds some good insights. Really, the only problem with these shows is if you aren’t watching live, you are just inundated with one commercial break after another. Sure, some breaks you can fast-forward over after 10 or so seconds, but others you are just stuck waiting and waiting for them to end. It sure breaks up the flow of the show.