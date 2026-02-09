Bron Breakker sidelined by an injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bron Breakker will miss ring time. Breakker underwent surgery recently to repair a hernia, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The timeline for Breakker’s return is unclear.

Powell’s POV: Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported today that the injury occurred last week on Raw when Breakker flipped over the broadcast table. It’s hard to imagine Breakker being ready for the Elimination Chamber event on February 28. Hopefully, the injury won’t keep him out of WrestleMania 42 on April 18-19. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

