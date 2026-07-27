Wrestling Open RI “Episode 60” results (7/27): Vetter’s review of Dustin Waller vs. Ryan O’Neil, Kylie Alexa and Sloane Jacobs vs. Ruthie Jay and Liviyah, Alec Price vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 60”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 27, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 150; it feels a bit bigger than a week ago. Paul Crockett, “Handyman” Jake Gray, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* Bear Bronson is apparently not cleared to wrestle! (He did take quite a beating Sunday from Slade and Charles Mason.) Alec Price is replacing him in his match later.

The Champ @bearbronsonBC has not been cleared to compete tonight. But man did he find a BEAST of a replacement… pic.twitter.com/Vqgb2Za2gQ — Wrestling Open (@WrestlingOpen) July 27, 2026

1. Georgio Lawrence vs. Erik ChaCha in a spotlight match. Again, Ecuador native ChaCha is talented, but he’s probably 5’2″. Robinson and Gray provided commentary on this one. Kickboxing specialist Lawrence easily shoved him to the mat. ChaCha hit some roundhouse kicks. Georgio hit a jumping knee to the chin in the corner, and a back suplex at 3:30, and he was booed. They got up and traded chops. Lawrence hit a Pump Kick. ChaCha hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw, then the running knee to the sternum for the pin.

Erik ChaCha defeated Georgio Lawrence at 5:09.

* The main show began. Bear Bronson sent in a video that was played. He said he has a back injury but will return next week. Also, Paul Crockett is back on solo commentary!

2. Alec Price vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin. No sign of Oxx Adams. Cagematch.net shows they have shared the ring 15 times before, with Alec having a 3-2 advantage in singles matches, but the last singles match was in November 2023. Standing switches to open as the crowd chanted, “The Worst!” at Brett. Crockett just noted the crowd is up. Price shoved BRG to the mat at 2:00. Alec hit a huracanrana and a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. BRG pulled Alec’s hair and threw him shoulder-first into the corner.

BRG dove through the ropes and crashed onto Price! In the ring, he hit his pumphandle twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00. Brett hit some hard back elbows and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope flying axe handle to the head at 6:00 and soaked in the boos. Alec hit a suplex and was fired up. He hit a hard clothesline and a jumping knee in the corner, and his kicks to the jaw.

Price hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 8:00. Alec hit a Rebound Lariat. He went for a springboard frog splash, but BRG got his knees up. Brett hit a spear for a believable nearfall. Price got a backslide for a nearfall. He hit a dropkick that sent Brett to the floor, then he dove over the top rope and barreled onto Brett. In the ring, Price hit a frog splash for the pin! Fun match.

Alec Price defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 11:05.

* Alec got on the mic and thanked the crowd. This was his debut in this venue. He got a nice “Please come back!” chant.

3. Devin Reno vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Reno came out first and was greeted with loud “Bald!” chants. He’s bigger and visibly stronger and easily shoved Gray into the corner. Gray got a victory Roll for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a Lungblower to Reno’s chest. Reno hit a Buckle Bomb for a nearfall. Gray hit a shotgun dropkick and a DDT, then a front guillotine choke. Reno suplexed him and scored the pin out of nowhere. Adequate.

Devin Reno defeated “Handyman” Jake Gray at 4:43.

* Reno got on the mic and challenged Bobby Casale to a singles match next Monday, with no time limit.

4. Anthony Vecchio vs. Rain Conway. Vecchio’s teammate, Aaron Ortiz, is injured, so Vecchio is going solo tonight. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Vecchio backed Conway into a corner and hit some chops. He hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:30, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Vecchio hit a top-rope crossbody block. Rain hit his own backbreaker over the knee for a nearfall at 4:00.

Conway planted his knee in the spine and pulled back on Vecchio’s arms. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Vecchio fired up and hit some punches, a clothesline and an enzuigiri, then a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. He hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex), then a double-underhook swinging suplex for the pin. I liked that.

Anthony Vecchio defeated Rain Conway at 6:56.

* Vecchio got on the mic and said he has “some unfinished business with the Stetson Ranch.” He will be watching the upcoming tag title match closely. “And I will not be watching alone,” he concluded — indicating that Aaron Ortiz is on the verge of returning.

5. Nick Battee (w/DJ Powers) vs. Jermaine Marbury. The crowd loudly booed Powers as he tried to speak on the mic. “Can we talk, please?” he finally shouted, as the crowd tried their best to shout him down. No Benny the Basketball tonight! Marbury wore 76ers gear tonight, and Crockett called them a “demonic team.” Marbury threw powder in Battee’s eyes, attacked him, and we’re underway! Marbury hit some punches. Battee peeled off Marbury’s jersey, and they brawled to the floor. Marbury hit some chops as Battee was leaning against the ring post at 1:30.

Back in the ring, Battee took control and hit some chops. He tossed Marbury back to the floor at 4:00. He hit some running kicks to the side of the head as Marbury got back into the ring and got a nearfall. He grounded Jermaine in a headlock and stayed in charge. He put on Marbury’s jersey! Marbury punched him in the stomach. They got up and traded punches at 6:30. Marbury dunked Battee’s head to the mat. Marbury got a rollup for the flash pin! Okay action. It happened so quickly that DJ didn’t have a chance to make a save.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Nick Battee at 7:33.

6. Sloane Jacobs and Kylie Alexa vs. Ruthie Jay and Liviyah. Ruthie Jay has had matches in TNA and AEW/ROH in the past year. She’s a Black woman, and while she’s clearly young, her hair is dyed white or silver. Kylie was going to start against her rival Liviyah but tagged out. Sloane entered instead and tied up with Liv. Ruthie hit some leg drops on Sloane for a nearfall. The babyfaces took turns working over Sloane in their corner. From the apron, Kylie kicked Ruthie in the head at 2:30. The heels began working over Ruthie in their corner.

Sloane hit a flying basement kick for a nearfall. Kylie hit a diving forearm at 4:30. She hit some stiff kicks to Ruthie’s spine and choked her in the ropes. Sloane hit a Sidewalk Slam and applied a top hammerlock. Ruthie finally hit an X-Factor on Sloane, and they were both down at 7:00. Liviyah got the hot tag, and she hit a Pump Kick to Sloane’s sternum, then a missile dropkick and a TKO stunner for a nearfall, but Kylie made the save. Ruthie hit a Cradle Shock and a dropkick. Liviyah hit her leaping DDT and pinned Sloane.

Ruthie Jay and Liviyah defeated Kylie Alexa and Sloane Jacobs at 8:26.

* Liv got on the mic and said she’s getting Alexa in a street fight next week… with the title on the line! (What if Kylie says no?)

7. Dustin Waller vs. Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill. This is a rematch from two weeks ago, when Dustin won. Waller came out first, holding his folder that contains his open challenge contract. O’Neill apparently is still a teen, but he’s had a great past six months in GCW. This is maybe his third match in Wrestling Open, and certainly his first main event. Standing switches to open. Ryan hit some quick armdrags. Waller hit a 619 and a springboard clothesline at 2:30.

Waller tied Ryan along his back, bent him in half, then slammed him stomach-first to the mat. Dustin hit his running Shooting Star Press at 4:00, and he kept O’Neill grounded. Ryan fired up and hit some forearm strikes. He hit a spin kick to the head and a Cleopatra stunner for a nearfall at 6:30. Waller hit a clothesline to the back of the neck, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Waller missed a Mamba Splash. O’Neill hit his twisting Sidewalk Slam for a nearfall at 9:30.

O’Neill went to the top turnbuckle, but Waller rolled to the ropes. Ryan hit a DDT onto the apron. In the ring, Ryan hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. Waller nailed the Lethal Injection for a nearfall. He nailed the Mamba Splash for a believable nearfall, and Dustin was shocked at the kickout! Dustin stood over Ryan and jawed at him and slapped him in the face! O’Neill hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, then a flip dive to the floor, landing on his feet. In the ring, Ryan hit a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 13:30.

Ryan missed a second Swanton Bomb. Dustin hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall but pulled up Ryan at the two-count! He jawed at the camera, then hit a second suplex. He jawed some more at the camera and was going to hit a third suplex, but Ryan got a backslide for the flash pin! Fun match. Dustin immediately threw Ryan into the ring post and continued a post-match beatdown. He hit a Tombstone Piledriver onto the ring apron.

Ryan O’Neill defeated Dustin Waller at 15:39.

Final Thoughts: A really sharp main event. That might be the quickest turnaround for someone debuting in Wrestling Open to getting a main event match, but again, while he’s young, Ryan O’Neill is already well traveled with GCW. Sure, when Dustin pulled up Ryan rather than pin him, I sensed that O’Neill was going to get a fluke win, but it was still fun to get there.

The BRG-Price match was a distant second place on the night, and I’ll go with the short Vecchio-Conway match for third. The women’s match was pretty standard tag stuff, with the heels working over Ruthie for most of it, so we really didn’t get much Kylie-Liviyah interaction tonight.

Okay, a minor pet peeve of mine, but it keeps happening here. Liviyah got on the mic and informed Kylie they will have a match next week, and she added what the stipulation will be, and the title is on the line. Who says so? Her wording just needs reworking. “I talked to Wrestling Open management, and they agreed to….” is the way to go here. It is too often worded like a wrestler has the power to make matches with the stipulation that they want, and their opponent is powerless to refuse. As I said, just some minor word choice change is needed. Just to be clear… we don’t need an on-screen GM personality, but wrestlers cannot make the rules, either.

A solid episode with a really good main event. I watched this live, and it should be available on IWTV by Tuesday morning.