AEW Redemption results: Powell’s live review of Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

Aired live July 26, 2026, on pay-per-view

AEW Redemption pre-show match result: Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson in 12:00 for the AEW Trios Titles…

Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the ladder match during the pre-show. Mike Bailey received a big hometown ovation. The fans sang “Olé, Olé, Olé.” Jack Perry made the final entrance, and the fans sang along to his entrance theme….

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Excalibur closed the pre-show by saying they would see fans on the other side… Pyro shot off on the stage to open the pay-per-view…

1. Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon in a six-way ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW International Championship. The wrestlers started the match with a series that saw two wrestlers in the ring while the others were on the floor. McGuinness listed Mortos as his favorite to win.

Mortos launched Bailey onto a ladder that was leaning in the corner of the ring. Mortos stood on the floor and caught Clon diving onto him. Clon rolled Mortos on the ground and then jumped up and performed a double DDT on Bailey and Komander. A “Speedball” chant broke out for Bailey, who performed an Asai moonsault onto Mortos while Perry performed a creative bulldog on Clon.

All six wrestlers fought to the stage. Bailey performed a moonsault off a tall ladder onto everyone other than Perry. The announcers pointed out that Perry had a chance to make a play for the contract that was hanging above the ring, but he opted to perform a forgettable Asai moonsault off the ladder. Bailey and Perry headed to the ring and fought. Wayne showed up and hit Bailey with Wayne’s World.

Perry made a play for the contract, but Mortos pulled him down and tossed him over the top rope onto some of their opponents. Mortos climbed the ladder, but Komander walked the ropes, and the missile dropkicked him. Komander placed the ladder over Mortos and then climbed it, but he couldn’t get the contract, so he dove onto Bailey and Clon in the ring. Mortos performed a suicide dive rather than go for the contract.

Mortos returned to the ring and set up a ladder while Perry entered with another. Perry hit Mortos from behind with his ladder. Perry set up his ladder while Bailey set up another next to the main ladder. All six wrestlers fought on the ladders. Wayne and Perry took a bump onto the top rope, and then Bailey and Komander took a bump off another ladder over the top rope (they tumbled onto the apron and safely to the floor). Mortos clutched his left leg rather than climb the ladder. Once he started to climb, Perry shoved the ladder over.

Perry pulled out a few tables. Moments later, Perry pulled Mortos off the apron with a huracanrana that put him through a table and caused his legs to hit a ladder on the ground. Clon double stomped Bailey through a table. Komander walked the ropes and performed a dive that put Wayne through a table. Perry made a play for the contract, but Clon stopped him. Mortos powerbombed Perry onto a ladder that was leaning in a corner of the ring. Clon took out Mortos with a Backstabber.

Clon created a ladder bridge in the ring. Komander joined him on the ladder that was on the ropes and between the rungs of the main ladder. Clon performed a Michinoku Driver off the ladder. Wayne hit Clon with a crucifix driver and then set him on a table in front of the broadcast table. Wayne climbed to near the top of a tall ladder and then put Clon through the table with a Phoenix Splash.

Perry climbed a ladder in the ring. Wayne raced into the ring and climbed the other side of the ladder. Perry and Wayne fought on the ladder until Perry performed a Canadian Destroyer onto the ladder that was bridged between the main ladder and the middle turnbuckle. Ouch. Bailey placed Mortos on a table that was wedged between the ropes in the corner and hit him with the Ultima Weapon. Bailey climbed the main ladder and pulled down the contract to win the match.

Mike Bailey defeated Jack Perry, Komander, The Beast Mortos, El Clon, and Nick Wayne in a six-way ladder match in 19:40 to earn a shot at the AEW International Championship.

Powell’s POV: A wild ladder match with plenty of big crowd-pleasing spots. The prize being a shot at one of AEW’s four men’s secondary singles titles left something to be desired, but the live crowd was happy to see their hometown guy get the win. As usual, one can only hope that everyone is okay after performing so many big stunts.

A video package spotlighted Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks, and then entrances for the match took place. The Bucks were out first. A garage door opened backstage and showed Jon Moxley with some of the other Death Riders. Moxley met up with Will Ospreay. Marina Shafir joined Ospreay and Moxley as they made their entrance through the crowd…

2. Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Shafir held up Moxley’s AEW Continental Championship belt before the match. In a planned spot, Ospreay and Nick butted heads a couple of minutes into the match. Matt tagged in, but he left the ring to check on his brother, who acted woozy on the floor. Ospreay hit Matt with a dive over the top rope. Excalibur noted that Moxley prompted Ospreay to go after Matt. Ospreay checked on Nick, who was down next to the barricade, until Moxley encouraged him to get back in the ring.

Matt got the better of Ospreay and put Moxley down on the floor. Matt set up for a springboard move (even though Ospreay was in a far corner with the referee, who, of course, was Rick Knox). Shafir pulled Matt off the apron and ran him into the ring steps. Ospreay and Moxley worked over Matt. Nick eventually returned to his corner. Matt went for the hot tag, but Moxley pulled Nick off the apron and then gave him a piledriver on the floor. In the ring, Ospreay performed a Liger Bomb on Matt for a near fall.

Nick returned to the apron and looked into the crowd after Matt put Ospreay down. Matt was hesitant to tag out, but Nick insisted and then tagged himself in. Nick performed a bulldog on Ospreay while clotheslining Moxley. Matt tagged in and draped Ospreay over the top rope. Nick jumped from the top rope and double stomped Ospreay, who bounced off the ropes and into Matt’s powerbomb. Nick took out Moxley with a dive while Matt got a near fall on Ospreay.

The Bucks set up for one of their signature spots. Nick had to wait for Moxley to run around the ring to break it up. The Bucks set up for the move on Moxley, but Ospreay caught Nick. Moxley escaped and performed a piledriver on Matt while Ospreay put Nick down with a Styles Clash for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out while Ospreay and Moxley took turns hitting Nick in a corner of the ring. Moxley put Nick down with a cutter. Ospreay dove onto Matt on the floor. Nick superkicked Moxley, who then put him down with a clothesline. There was a fun series of back-and-forth moves involving the Bucks and Ospreay.

Ospreay worked over Nick with some kicks to the head that put him down. Nick got to his knees, and then Ospreay hit him with an elbow strike. The referee checked on Nick until Ospreay shoved him away. Ospreay put his foot on Nick’s back for a moment before going to his corner while Matt returned to the ring and tried to protect his brother. Moxley tagged himself in.

Moxley cleared Matt from the ring and then hit Nick with a Stomp for a near fall. Moxley applied a choke. Ospreay looked conflicted as he stood on the floor as Moxley worked over Nick with punches. Shafir stood by Ospreay and pointed to the ring. Matt superkicked Moxley. Ospreay pulled Matt to the floor. Matt went for a superkick that Ospreay ducked, and it took out Shafir. Matt superkicked Shafir and then hit a weak one on Ospreay. In the ring, Moxley performed two Paradigm Shifts and a Death Rider on Nick. Rather than cover him, Moxley went to ringside and returned with a chair. The referee tried to take it away, but Moxley used the chair to push him over.

Moxley wanted to hit Nick with the chair, but Ospreay stopped him and took it away. Matt returned and superkicked Ospreay. The Bucks superkicked Moxley, who gave them the double birds while on his knees. The Bucks hit Moxley with several superkicks and capped it off with a double superkick. Nick fell onto Moxley and got the three count.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley in 19:40.

The Bucks celebrated the win and then headed to the back. Ospreay got to his feet while Moxley was still down…

Powell’s POV: Good storytelling, if you can get past the idea of Nick acting concussed, yet still being allowed to continue. There were a couple of timing issues. Moxley was late to break up a move. It also looked like there was some confusion when Ospreay had Nick down and awkwardly backed away until Matt covered his brother (it didn’t look like this was Ospreay acting conflicted as part of the story, but rather that something seemed off). But I really enjoyed the match, and I like that there should be tension between Ospreay and Moxley coming out of this match.

A video package set up the AEW International Championship match. Bandido made his entrance. Kyle Fletcher was accompanied onto the stage by Don Callis, but he went to the ring alone while Excalibur noted that Fletcher wanted to go it alone during this match…

3. Kyle Fletcher vs. ROH Champion Bandido for the AEW International Championship in a match with everyone banned from ringside. Five minutes into the match, Bandido caught Fletcher with a kick from the apron. Bandido went for an Asai moonsaulut, but Fletcher kicked him on the way down. Fletcher powerbombed Bandido on the edge of the apron. Fletcher taunted the crowd while taking a mini victory lap. McGuinness said Fletcher was targeting Bandido’s lower back in hopes of preventing him from using his 21 Plex finisher.

Fletcher controlled the offense once Bandido was back in the ring until Bandido powered him up for a suplex and had a run of offense. Fletcher stood in the ring and caught Bandido with a clothesline on the apron. Fletcher performed a brainbuster on the apron. Bandido struggled to get back to his feet while Fletcher told referee Paul Turner that his count was too slow. Bandido pulled himself up using the barricade and then had a moment with a young fan in the front row before returning to the ring. Fletcher put him down with a Last Ride-style powerbomb and got cocky while going for the pin, allowing Bandido to kick out at two. The announcers told the story of Fletcher mistakenly celebrating before getting the win.

Fletcher put Bandido down with a back half-and-half suplex. Fletcher toyed with Bandido while Excalibur pointed out the lack of urgency. Bandido rallied and hit a 21 Dragon Plex for a near fall. Bandido had Fletcher on the apron when he went for a sunset bomb, but Fletcher held the ropes. Bandido pried him free and powerbombed him on the floor. Bandido went up top and performed a frog splash onto Fletcher on the floor. Good lord. McGuinness said he didn’t want to see a replay because it would hurt him. Back in the ring, Bandido did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy before performing a shooting star press for a near fall.

Fletcher stuffed a 21 Plex attempt by holding the ropes. Fletcher went for a move that Bandido countered with a DDT, but he was unable to make the cover. Both wrestlers got to their knees and butted heads. They got back to their feet, and then Bandido hit three headbutts in a row. Bandido went for a GTS, but Fletcher stuffed it and then hit Bandido with an elbow to the head. Fletcher lowered his kneepad and went for a running knee strike, but Bandido popped him up and pulled him face-first to the mat before covering him for a near fall.

Bandido performed a top rope fallaway slam into a moonsault press for a near fall. Bandido followed up with a GTS for another. Bandido hit his 21 Plex finisher for a close near fall. Once both men were back on their feet, Bandido ran the ropes and was turned inside out by a lariat. Fletcher hit a running knee strike and a brainbuster for a near fall. Both wrestlers fought for position on the ropes. Eventually, Fletcher performed an avalanche Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Fletcher lawn darted Bandido into the top rope and then hit him with a running kick to the back of the head. Fletcher went for a buckle brainbuster, but Bandido’s head didn’t hit the turnbuckle pad. Fletcher covered him for the three count anyway.

Kyle Fletcher defeated ROH Champion Bandido in 26:20 to retain the AEW International Championship.

Don Callis came out to celebrate Fletcher’s win with him. Fletcher stood on the middle rope and held up his title belt while Callis smiled behind him. Fletcher and Callis hugged before leaving the ring. They went to the stage, and then Fletcher held up the title belt while facing the ring before heading to the back…

Powell’s POV: A very good match with some believable near falls for both men. The post-match shot of Fletcher from behind on the stage provided the best look at the building, and they clearly had some upper levels blocked out. Speaking of which, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 7,472 with 7,082 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 19,527. The last time AEW ran the venue, 4,994 tickets were distributed for the December 6, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

A video package set up the double chain match. David Finlay and Clark Connors made their entrance to a flat crowd reaction. Jay White and Juice Robinson had a solid response during their entrance…

4. Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. “The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors in a double chain match. There were two referees. They attached the chains to White and Robinson, and then The Dogs attacked them before the opening bell. The refs called for the bell once Finlay and Connors had the chains attached to their wrists. White and Finlay were attached with one chain, while Robinson and Connors were attached to the other.

Later, Robinson worked over Connors with punches and set up for a big one, causing Connors to duck into a DDT from White. The Dogs came right back, and all four men were down for a bit, which led to some light hand clapping from the crowd. Connors wrapped a chain around Robinson’s neck. Finlay dumped Robinson over the top rope and then used the chain to prevent him from saving Robinson. White eventually powered his way through Finlay to break up the choke on Robinson. Jay set up for his finisher on Connors, but Finlay yanked the chain.

Connors speared White a couple of times and covered him after the second, but Robinson pulled the chain to break up the pin. Finlay got a near fall on White. The heels set up for their finisher, but Robinson returned and pulled Connors off the ropes and into the ring steps. Finlay checked on his partner and then White suplexed him. White and Robinson whipped Robinson with the chains.

Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia showed up and pulled White to the floor and roughed him up. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Ace Austin ran out and fought Yuta and Garcia to the back. Marina Shafir arrived and slipped the shillelagh to Finlay, who hit Robinson with it and pinned him…

David Finlay and Clark Connors beat Jay White and Juice Robinson in 19:05 in a double chain match.

Powell’s POV: Nineteen f’n minutes? Seriously, why? The wrestlers worked hard, but the crowd clearly wasn’t invested in their feud, and I think anyone who has been paying attention could have called that in advance. The fans were polite and didn’t turn on the match, but I still felt bad for the wrestlers. This is the perfect example of a match that didn’t need to be on a bloated pay-per-view card. Why not save this for Collision and trim some time from the pay-per-view?

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Will Ospreay and brought up Nick Jackson’s injury. Ospreay said Nick clearly had head trauma, and he didn’t want to act on anything. Jon Moxley asked Ospreay if he was going to make him say it. Ospreay said he wasn’t trying to kill anyone or even hurt anyone.

Moxley said Nick has a history of head trauma. “I’m so sorry, Nick, welcome to pro wrestling,” Moxley said. “It’s a tough way to make a living,” Moxley said Ospreay has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at Wembley Stadium. He told Ospreay he can’t be everyone’s friend or turn his back on anybody. Moxley said he doesn’t want Ospreay to learn this lesson the hard way. Moxley said that if Ospreay won’t pull the trigger, he will…

A video package set up the TBS Championship match before the wrestler entrances…

5. Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World for the TBS Championship. Excalibur noted that World was celebrating her 24th birthday and also spoke about the tragic death of her brother. Shida targeted World’s knee early and throughout the match. Shida hit World with a meteora from the top rope just before the 10:00 mark. The wrestlers traded pin attempts for near falls. They stood up and threw simultaneous clotheslines.

World took offensive control and lowered her kneepad before hitting Shida with a shining wizard. Shida rolled out of the ring to avoid being pinned. Schiavone tried to sell it as if World was in too much pain to cover Shida quickly, but it didn’t really come off that way. Shida grabbed her kendo stick, but World stopped her from using it.

World got Shida back inside the ring and went for a moonsault, but Shida put her knee up. Shida hooked World into a pin for a near fall. Shida followed up with a Kitana and covered World for a near fall. It was supposed to be a big moment, but the fans didn’t react. Shida hit a tombstone for a near fall. Shida applied her submission hold. It looked like World was going to tap, but Shida hooked her arm and then dished out more punishment.

Shida threw repeated knee strikes at World’s head. Shida performed a falcon arrow and had the pin, but World grabbed the bottom rope. Shida bickered with the referee. Shida ran at World, who suplexed her and bridged while getting the three count.

Maya World defeated Hikaru Shida in roughly 16:30 to win the TBS Championship.

Afterward, Shida grabbed her kendo stick and slammed it against the barricade several times. Pyro shot off on the stage while security dragged Shida to the back…

Powell’s POV: Another television match candidate, though not entirely for the same reason as the double chain match. The fans were pretty quiet throughout the majority of the match, but they did pop for the title change. Even so, I think it would have been better to give World her first title win in front of the bigger television audience.

The Demand’s Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun stood on the backstage interview set. Ricochet demanded a shot at the AEW Trios Titles for Wednesday’s Dynamite…

Taz replaced Nigel McGuinness on commentary… A video package set up the AEW Tag Team Titles…

Adam Copeland made his entrance to a strong ovation from the Montreal crowd. Claudio Castagnoli and Pac attacked Copeland in the ring. Christian Cage’s music played, and he ran out to help, but the heels attacked him at ringside. The referee checked on Copeland before calling for the opening bell (that’s how it should be done!)…

6. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Pac for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The challengers worked over Copeland to start the match while Christian was still down on the floor.