The Great Khali lists his favorite opponents, feels he was turned into a comedy wrestler to kill his character

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest The Great Khali

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

The quotes have been edited for clarity.

How was the plan for you to debut against The Undertaker? Because what a shot! Undertaker is huge, and then you come out, and you’re bigger than him, so how did that plan come together for you to work with the Undertaker in your debut? “This was the idea of Vince McMahon. I want to say thank you to Vince McMahon. So many guys say bad things about Vince, I say he is a real man. He’s a very hardcore businessman; he never lied to me. He made me a star. I never forget that. Very excited, and I’m so happy when I debuted. So Mark Henry had the Undertaker match, then I go out. So first face to face, he started giving two or three chops, I give you this big chop, Great Khali chop, then he’s down. This moment was an emotional moment because when I start wrestling, that’s my dream come true to work for WWE. Undertaker is a huge name, so I chop him, so that’s a very big thing for me.”

Who was your favorite opponent to work with?“I think John Cena and Triple H. I’m very excited. They never complain, never say, ‘You hit hard. Why do you do this? Why do you do this?’ John Cena never complained, Triple H never complained, other guys, some small complaints.”

You went from being serious to being a comedy wrestler. When did that change happen? “After WWE finds out Khali wants to leave, so then he made me a comedy wrestler, because he wants to kill my character. When I start wrestling in WWE, all of India watches wrestling. Everyone, kids, women, men, young and old. Everyone watched wrestling. So he’s thinking he wants to leave, so he made me a comedy wrestler.”

Vince McMahon thought you wanted to leave? “I think so, because I wanted to work on my own thing.”

Can you tell me about the Punjabi Prison Match? How did this become a thing? “Punjabi Prison Match. First, when I had the Punjabi Prison Match set up for me and Undertaker. They called me. ‘You can’t work this one.’ I said, man, come on, man. I think two days before [he called me]. ‘Oh, you can’t work Undertaker in the prison match.’ I said, come on, why? ‘You have something wrong with your blood.’ I’m so sad. I don’t know what happened. So I was there. So Undertaker and Big Show in that ring are practising. You can’t work, Big Show and Undertaker work in this Prison match. I said this is a bad decision. All the things build, then two days before, they say you can’t work. Some health issue.”

It looked so real when you crushed Rey Mysterio’s head! “That match, I remember it was in San Antonio. Khali and Rey went face to face. They are booing me, cheering Rey Mysterio. I squeeze him, he goes down. After, I go in the parking lot and people are throwing rocks, ‘You motherf*cker! You killed Rey Mysterio!’ So many people. All the guys, ‘You motherf*cker! You suck!’ I remember one time Dominik was backstage, I said, ‘You like me?’ He nodded. Somebody then said, ‘He doesn’t.’ That was funny.”