What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: How did the Thursday night edition perform against TNA Impact?

July 7, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 310,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The last 90 minutes of Collision ran head-to-head with TNA Impact on AMC, which failed to crack the ratings list at Programming Insider. The previous Collision episode averaged 332,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating. One year earlier, the July 5, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 310,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.