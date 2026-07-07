NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo announces the birth of his child

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Godfather of NXT is now a father. NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo (Joseph Ariola) showed off photos of his newborn son, Vincenzo James Ariola, on social media on Tuesday.

Vincenzo James Ariola My little boy. pic.twitter.com/N7ahRvbkne — Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) July 7, 2026

Powell’s POV: I believe this is the first child for Tony and his wife. Congratulations to the happy family.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)