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NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo announces the birth of his child

July 7, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Godfather of NXT is now a father. NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo (Joseph Ariola) showed off photos of his newborn son, Vincenzo James Ariola, on social media on Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: I believe this is the first child for Tony and his wife. Congratulations to the happy family.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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Readers Comments (2)

  1. mjoseph2408 July 8, 2026 @ 5:45 pm

    OMG EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS HAS TO BE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

    So sad “family” stuff isn’t “family” stuff, it’s “I HAVE TO POST THIS SO I CAN GET ATTENTION FROM STRANGERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!” stuff.

    Reply

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