NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo announces the birth of his child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Godfather of NXT is now a father. NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo (Joseph Ariola) showed off photos of his newborn son, Vincenzo James Ariola, on social media on Tuesday.
Vincenzo James Ariola
My little boy. pic.twitter.com/N7ahRvbkne
— Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) July 7, 2026
Powell’s POV: I believe this is the first child for Tony and his wife. Congratulations to the happy family.
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
OMG EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS HAS TO BE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
So sad “family” stuff isn’t “family” stuff, it’s “I HAVE TO POST THIS SO I CAN GET ATTENTION FROM STRANGERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!” stuff.
OMG, YOU COMPLAIN ABOUT THIS WAY TOO OFTEN! Shame on Tony D for being proud of his son’s birth. Welcome back, Angry Mike.