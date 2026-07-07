NXT TV results (7/7): Moore’s review of Kendal Grey vs. Nattie for the NXT Women’s Title, four-ways for shots at the NXT Tag Team Titles, and NXT Women’s North American Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped on June 30, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired July 7, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Emily Agard was the backstage interviewer…

Kali Armstrong was already in the ring to start the show. Armstrong talked about finally seeing Kendal Grey win the NXT Championship at Great American Bash. She said she heard all the cheers she got and how people said she deserves it. Armstrong said that’s when she picked Kendal as a target. She said that felt like the only way she can get noticed and appreciation here.

She said she’s been in locker room where either people cry about not getting opportunities, or locker rooms where people get opportunities and blow it. Armstrong called herself the “mayor” and said she creates her own opportunities. Kali said it’s not a matter of “if” it’s a matter of “when” she runs the division. Kali said she doesn’t care if it’s Nattie or Kendal if they’re champion.

Lola Vice made her entrance calling Kali impatient for what she did to Kendal. Vice said she didn’t get her rematch yet and she’ll be watching the Grey vs. Nattie match very closely. Kelani Jordan interrupted. Jordan said “womp womp” to Lola losing the Women’s title. Jordan said Kali attacked Kendal from behind because she couldn’t earn her way by attacking her in her face.

Kelani Jordan bragged about beating Tatum Paxley, yet people are talking more about Paxley. Jordan shoved Lola. Jordan and Lola traded hands. Kali cut in and stood tall after laying out both opponents with a double clothesline…

Nattie and her Dungeon stable were shown backstage. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair were shown arriving to the Performance Center…

Cutler James and Osiris Griffin made their entrance. Out The Mud made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough segment to open the show to set up the women vying for the Women’s Title. Smart to have Kali Armstrong standing tall in the end, but I think NXT needs to have Kali wrestle more matches on the NXT show for her to stand out as a credible threat to become the new Women’s Champion. I have confidence that she’ll make a good impression given the good work I saw from her in Evolve (and I’m not just biased because she’s a proud Lakers fan from Inglehood).

The rest of the entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Cutler James and Osiris Griffin (w/Dion Lennox) vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Ariana Grace, Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey) to become number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Titles. The big men Nima and Griffin had a shoving match. Legacy snuck in and kicked obth men. Legacy cleared the big men from the ring. Connors took down Legacy with a dropkick. Nima tossed around several wrestlers. Dux tagged in and hit Stacks with a Slingshot Leg Drop for a nearfall.

Dux cleared house. Saquon Shugars was watching the match backstage. Shugars left the monitor to head somewhere. OTM worked on Dux with tandem moves. Price choke slammed Stacks on Dux for a two count. Cutler and Price took each other out with pump kicks. Dux and Legacy took down Cutler and hit him with a Standing Moonsault and Shooting Star.

Cutler recovered and tackled Legacy to his corner. Griffin tagged in. Connors broke up Griffin’s pin. Birthright hounded Legacy heading into break.[c]

Back from break. Griffin and James were tossing everyone else around. Price took out Darkstate. Price took out Stacks with a Northern Lariat. The wrestlers took turns hitting signature big strikes. Dux took down Griffin with an Enzuigiri. Nima hit Dux with a Helicopter Backbreaker and Back Elbow. Nima slammed Connors to the mat. Nima took out Dux with a punch. Connors borke up Nima’s pin on Dux.

Connors hit Nima with a Springboard Cutter. Stacks hit Nima with a Frog Splash. Dux broke up Stacks’s pin. OTM and DarkState took each other out to ringside. Stacks hit Dux with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Stacks suplexed DVD into Uriah’s Power Bomb for a good nearfall. Stacks slipped to the floor when goint for Dux. Dux and Legacy hit the pile of wrestlers with Stereo Triangle Moonsaults.

Uriah hit the pile of wrestlers with a top rope Cannonball. Osiris Griffin hit the pile with a top rope clearing dive. Saquon Shugars appeared in the crowd and jawed with Dion Lennox. Connors jumped into OTM’s double Samoan Drop. OTM and the the Birth Right Faction ended up brawling to the back, leaving Connors alone. Dux hit Connors with a Splash. Legacy tagged in and hit Connors with a slingshot 450 for the win.

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux defeated Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo, Osiris Griffin and Cutler James, and Bronco Nima and Lucien Price via pinfall in 10:20 of on-air time to become number one contender to the NXT Tag Team Championships.

A Jaida Parker promo here where she talked about Nattie Neidhart being in her head after beating her with a Sharpshooter. Jaida talked about Nattie waking something up in her. Jaida said Nattie came to NXT to revive her stale ass career. Jaida said that she is also trying to level up. She said she’s going to have to take Nattie out to do that…

A split screen was shown of Tank Ledger and Keanu Carver walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I could have done without some of the outside interference, but at least it wasn’t a distraction finish. Lots of action and a showcase as to how good a tag team division can be if there’s some focus on it. Robert Stone mentioning that the tag team titles need to defended more gives me a bit of hope that WWE is hoping to put more focus on the division. I really like the tag team of Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy overall as they have good chemistry and dynamic offense. Legacy always looks great and Dorian Van Dux is making a great impression with his hybrid power-aerial style.

Emily Agard interviewed Saquon Shugars about getting attacked by DarkState after defeating Dion Lennox at the Great American Bash. Agard also talked about how he seemed to be holding back this time when trying to get his lick back. Saquon said he thinks he needs to be smarter with how he attacks DarkState this time. He talked about how all he had to do was pull up to have them shakin’ in their boots.

Shugars said he’s playing chess while they’re playing Hungry Hungry Hippo. Shugars said he cost them an opportunity to get gold. Shugars said he can’t pick them out because they’re sticking together. He said he’s going to have to find backup. He said it’s hard because he made enemies in the locker room as a part of DarkState. He said he’ll show the world he’s changed and hope they believe him…

Entrances for the next match took place. Replays aired of Keanu Carver putting Hank through a table at the Great American Bash and Tank Ledger putting Keanu Carver through the barricade on last week’s show. Vic Joseph noted that this upcoming match was Tank’s first singles match in over two years…

2. Keanu Carver vs. Tank Ledger. Tank and Carver traded hands early on with Tank getting the initial advantage. Tank took out Keanu with a springboard shoulder block. Tank dumped Keanu to ringside and hit him with a Suicide Dive. Keanu caught Tank with a Pounce back in the ring. Carver hit Tank with falling elbows for a nearfall. Carver laid Tank out with a Clothesline. Keanu hit Tank with a Kneeling Power Bomb for a nearfall.

Tank rallied back with a CQC combination. Tank hit Carver with a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Caever used elbows to block a Full Nelson attempt. Carver hit Tank with a awkward, but effective, dropkick. Carver hit Tank with a modified Alabama Slam for the victory.

Keanu Carver defeated Tank Ledger via pinfall in 4:47.

A profile of Naraku was advertised for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good bounce back win for Keanu Carver after his two recent protected losses to EK Prosper (I believe this match was taped the same day that he wrestled that long match against EK). Again, I like that they gave EK credibility, but wasn’t a big fan that they did it at the expense of Carver’s invincibility. Here’s hoping they don’t attempt something like that again, and moving forward they turn Keanu into the buzzsaw that they introduced him as. Heck, I wouldn’t mind if they right the ship and give Keanu a clean win over Prosper to get his lick back.

A Naraku vignette aired. Naraku cut a subtitled promo. He wondered if people thought he was done after he lost to Tony D’Angelo at Great American Bash. Naraku said Tony D escaped with the victory, but he didn’t escape from Naraku’s form of punishment. He said that punishment is his ultimate weapon to break Tony’s will and break his spirit. He talked about Tony D saying he’ll go to great lengths to retain the NXT Championship.

Naraku wondered exactly how far that length is? He said fire already made Tony D question his career. He talked about blurring Tony’s path forward by spitting mist in his face. Naraku said there is more torture and pain in Tony D’s immeiate future. Naraku said Tony D did his homework on Naraku’s career, yet he still doesn’t have any idea what Naraku is fully capable of, including becoming NXT Champion…

Tate Wilder was in the medic’s room chatting with an injured Kam Hendrix. Tate talked about how crazy Naraku is and how excited he is to face Naraku next week. Kam told Tate that Naraku will slice and dice his ass. Kam said Mason Rook took him out and his “health meter” is at 72.8%. Mason Rook suddenly pulled up saying if he really put Kam on the shelf, he won’t be getting up. Kam limped away saying that Tate was a traitor for having Rook’s back instead of his…

The show cut to Nattie and the Dungeon backstage. Nattie said she wants Lyons and Petrovic to have Layla’s back in her upcoming match. Diggs said she doesn’t need backup. Diggs left. Nattie asked Lyons and Petrovic if they’ll be out during her match. They agreed…

Lizzy Rain made her entrance. Thea Hail made her entrance. Izzi Dame was out next…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A simple and effective vignette by Naraku coming off his decisive loss at Great American Bash. I still wonder if they’re going to put a faction with him, but I do like them rebooting him as a singles wrestler (as I grew a bit tired of the Evil character over the years). Naraku simply feels fresh and way more dangerous than Evil was.

[Hour Two] Layla Diggs was out last…

3. Lizzy Rain vs. Thea Hail vs. Izzi Dame vs. Layla Diggs to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Izzi tackled the other three women with her back in the corner. All four women then traded strikes. Diggs, Rain, and Hail traded pin attempts after dumping Izzi to ringside. Izzi tripped Diggs on the apron and took out the other two with a double clothesline. Rain dumped Hail to ringside.

Diggs rolled up Rain for a nearfall. Rain hit Diggs with knife chops. Lizzy hit Izzi with a springboard elbow. Rain trapped Diggs and Izzi in the corner and hit them with rapid chops. Diggs took down Rain and Hail. Diggs hit Izzi with a Gourd Buster. Diggs hit Rain and Izzi with a dive at ringside. Hail hit all three opponents with a Top Rope Trust Fall at ringside.[c]

Diggs and Hail hit the other two opponents with Stereo Frog Splashes for a double nearfall. Diggs and Hail traded hands. Hail took out Diggs with a spin kick and Standing Moonsault for a nearfall. Hail hit Diggs with an Exploder. Hail hit Rain with the World’s Smallest Slam. Hail hit Diggs and Rain with a diving crossbody. Hail hit Rain and Diggs with a double Springboard Trust Fall.

Hail avoided the pin break, causing Dame to hit Diggs and Rain with a Senton. Diggs took out Izzi and Hail with a dropkick. Rain took down all three opponents. Diggs reversed Rain with a nice Backflip Pele Kick. Kendal Grey was shown warming up via picture in picture. Rain caught Diggs out of the air with a cutter. Hail broke up the pin.

Dame hit Rain with a Sky High for a nearfall. Izzi hit Diggs with a chokeslam for a nearfall. Dame hit Hail with a front kick and Magnum. Hail put Diggs in a Kimura. Diggs broke it. Hail sent Diggs into the steel post. Dame tackled Hail. Rain broke up Dame’s pin. Rain put Dame in the corner with a headbutt. Hail rolled up Rain for a few nearfalls.

Rain hit Hail with Thunderstruck (Roundhouse Scorpio Rising). Dame hit Rain with a Knee Plus. Diggs hit Hail with a Moonsault for the win.

Layla Diggs defeated Thea Hail, Izzi Dame, and Lizzy Rain via pinfall in 10:55 of on-air time to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

John’s Thoughts: Thea Hail and Layla Diggs were the standouts in this multi-person match. Hail is in a strange position as she’s having good matches, but ever since that accidental title win, they’ve booked her to lose all the time and eat pins. She is appearing in a TNA championship tournament, so I hope that leads to her having a stint there because it’s really tough to get any air in NXT’s deep women’s division that keeps getting deeper. Diggs winning technically sets up a heel vs. heel matchup, but they were oddly teasing that Diggs was already breaking away from the Dungeon faction that he was only in the group one week with. I don’t get why they put her in the group in the first place, but I wouldn’t mind Diggs adding more depth to the babyface end of the women’s division. Maybe they bring up her tag partner from evolve (who’s name escapes me at the moment)?

A vignette aired for the unnamed Nikki Blackheart. She was shown pumping iron. She talked about taking out Tatum Paxley first. She said she doesn’t enter the ring to survive, she enters to dominate. She said you’re looking at a natural disaster with purpose. She said she’s the first, the future, and the force of nature, Reina Volcan…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good intro vignette for Reina Volcan (much better than Vic Joseph’s weird call last week with him expecting the general public to know who she is). She has a great powerhouse look. Reina Volcan is also on the better end of WWE’s random name generator, as it fits into her calling herself a natural disaster, with her last name essentially being Volcano.

Tavion Heights was in the ring for a promo segment. Heights talked about being a bad brother and he’s man enough to admit when’s he’s wrong. He said he can be cocky and arrogant, but that’s because he know what it takes to be great. Heights said he came into NXT as an Olympian and that made him think he’s the baddest man in every room he walks in. He said NXT humbled him and he hasn’t reached the heights he knew he can get yet.

He said he saw his friend Myles climbing, while he was being forgotten, which was his biggest fear. Heights said he came out to apologize to Myles man-to-man. Instead, Jackson Drake and Vanity Project made their entrance. Drake complained about getting screwed over by Heights a few weeks ago. Brad Baylor said Robert Stone should apologize to Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy for giving them false hope that they’ll get the tag team titles.

Ricky Smokes said that they will be just another tag title defense to put on the resume. Drake said Heights had the North American Title on a silver platter and he still fumbled the bag. Drake said Heights beating him was a fluke. Drake said Heights only won because of Myles’s help. Heights said if Drake wants a rematch, the result will be the same. Heights said he’ll show Drake he’s the most dangerous thing walking, the peak performer, and the weapon in human form.

Heights threw a punch at Drake, but Vanity Project had the numbers advantage and put the boots to him. Myles Borne ran out and cleared the heels from the ring. Borne and Heights stood tall and hugged in the ring…

John’s Thoughts: An intriguing segment from Tavion Heights’s character standpoint. Heights seemed to be clear-cut on the path to being a full born resentful heel, but here they presented him as regretful and willing to reconcile. This can easily be what WWE usually does, and is more of a method to delay the heel turn for a later date, but I like that it does add character complexity to Tavion Heights. It also does present a mystery as to weather or not he will turn. Meanwhile, Vanity Project continue to shine as one of the best acts in NXT as heels that you want to punch in the face.

Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar were chatting in the lounge backstage. They congratulated Doran Van Dux and Sean Legacy when they walked in. Dar talked about how Legacy and Dux knew each other for years and they need to get like that. Dux said maybe Dar and Moreno can get that chemistry, and maybe they can have a tag title match together. Dux and Legacy had some friendly bickering…

Shiloh Hill made his entrance…[c]

Niko Vance and Izzi Dame made their entrance…

4. Shiloh Hill vs. Niko Vance (w/Izzi Dame). Hill hit an immediate Tilt-a-Whirl Slam for a nearfall. Vance slammed Hill to the mat, but Hill avoided a diving headbutt. Hill hit Vance with a diving clothesline for a nearfall. Hill hit Vance with a rebound clothesline for a nearfall. Hill hit Vance with a drop toehold. Vance recovered and crotched Hill on the top rope. Vance hit Hill with a Gutwrench Suplex and diving headbutt for a nearfall.

Vance hit Hill with an X Plex for a nearfall. Hill came back with a DDT for a moment of respite. Hill crawled over to his tooth that fell out. Hill backdropped Vance. Hill rallied with running strikes and a pop-up punch. Hill got a two count. Tristan Angels showed up and distracted Hill by stealing his tooth. Vance took advantage of the distraction by hitting Hill with a running knife edge lariat for the victory.

Niko Vance defeated Shiloh Hill via pinfall in 4:42.

Hill chased Angels to the back for stealing his denture. While Vance was getting up, Shawn Spears appeared and hit him in the back with a chair…

John’s Thoughts: Ugh. I don’t like that they’re bring back Shiloh Hill’s removable tooth as a pivotal part of his character. They were doing a solid job over the past few weeks keeping him quirky, but taking him a lot more seriously. Treating him like more of a character as opposed to a caricature. This is similar to Tatum Paxley’s dolls and chainsaws, and how she got better once they stopped defining her and attaching her to inanimate objects. That aside, Tristan Angels has been consistently good, and I’m looking forward to see what the next chapter in their feud is. I just hope that we don’t go back to the focus on Hill’s character being his denture.

The following matches were advertised for next week’s NXT: Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Kali Armstraong, Vanity Project vs. DVD and Sean Legacy for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Zaria vs. Layla Diggs for the NXT Women’s North American Championship, Naraku vs. Tate Wilder…

Nattie Neidhart, Karmen Petrovic, and Nikkita Lyons bade their entrance…[c]

Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair made their entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

5. Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. Nattie Neidhart (w/Nikkita Lyons, Karmen Petrovic) for the NXT Women’s Championship. Nattie and Kendal started the match with amateur wrestling, leading to an opening stalemate. Nattie dominated the next amateur sequence with a Belly to Back takedown. Grey worked on Nattie with her own amateur takedowns. Kendal pie faced Nattie during a staredown. Nattie hit Grey with a rebound front suplex.

Nattie tried to run over Grey’s back, but Grey reversed it into an Ankle Lock. Nattie dumped Grey in front of Lyons and Petrovic. This allowed Nattie to hit Grey with a clothesline. Wren tried to attack Petrovic and Lyons, but the numbers advantage got the upper hand. Lola Vice ran out to even the odds. Vice and Wren brawled with Petrovic and Lyons to the back.[c]

Nattie hit Grey with an Anvil Clothesline for a nearfall. Nattie and Grey traded hands with Grey getting the upper hand with gut shots. Grey hit Nattie with a high roundhouse and slingshot front Missile Dropkick. Grey pulled down the straps and hit Nattie with two Saito Suplexes. Nattie reversed a kick into a STO for a nearfall. Grey got a two count after an inside cradle.

Grey and Nattie traded pin and submission escapes. Nattie dragged Grey into a Rear Naked Choke. Grey tried to escape, but Nattie converted into a Juji Gatame. Grey escaped by pinning Nattie’s shoulders to the mat. Nattie broke up Grey’s juji gatame the same way. Grey hit Nattie with an elbow. Nattie reversed a Missile Dropkick into the Hart Family Sharpshooter. Nattie dragged Grey to the center of the ring.

After some struggle, Grey made it to the bottom rope. Grey and Nattie traded rapid rollups. Grey caught Nattie with a Shades of Grey (Paydirt) outta nowhere for the victory.

Kendal Grey defeated Nattie Neidhart via pinfall in 9:05 of on-air time to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Jaida Parker confronted Nattie on the ramp. Petrovic and Lyons tried to jump Jaida, but Jaida saw it coming and knocked them down. Meanwhile, Lola Vice, Kali Armstrong, and Kelani Jordan got on separate aprons to confront Kendal Grey. Kendal Grey posed in front of them with the title belt to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A really good television main event, that I really really wished they saved for a long term feud and PLE matches. I have no clue why they decided to rush to this match which was set up by a throwaway Robert Stone segment. Instead of being an epic feud, they turned it into a sidequest Nattie was having while feuding with Jaida Parker. Given how Nattie’s storytelling is going, I’m afraid they’re going to have Nattie eat one, if not two losses to Jaida to have Jaida win the feud.

Only reason I’m so mad at them doing Nattie dirty like this is because she put in a lot of effort on the indies and in Mexico recently to cultivate this “Nattie” Neidhart shooter character, and outside of WWE it’s come off really well, offering something we don’t usually see everywhere in women’s wrestling. Once they finally brought it to the US, they quickly buried it and now it seems like they’re wasting it in NXT too. I was hoping for the female Mark Henry Hall of Pain here.

Hey, maybe they can right things down the road on the main roster. I pray. Anyways, the match was solid and the reason I wanted to see it on a PLE was because they played into the shoot fighting amateur wrestling from both women. It reaches into a different skillset, making the match fresher. I wouldn’t mind seeing them run this match back down the road. A solid taped edition of NXT this week. Better than the taped Smackdown last week which felt filler, this one pushed forward storylines, developed characters, and set the table for their upcoming live shows.