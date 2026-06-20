AEW Collision results (6/20): Murphy’s review of Athena vs. Maya World in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match, Mina Shirakawa vs. Kris Statlander in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 149)

Taped June 10, 2026, in Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

Simulcast on June 20, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer and introduced the opening match…

1. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry vs. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson. The babyfaces controlled the early part of the match, with Perry and Matt Jackson taking turns diving onto Christian and Johnson on the floor. Johnson turned the momentum for the heels by driving a knee to Perry’s back as he was running the ropes. The heels were in control heading into the commercial. [C]

The heels continued to work over Perry, who eventually made the hot tag to Matt Jackson, who cleaned house. There were tons of action and near falls down the stretch from both teams. The finish saw Perry hitting a flying knee strike on Lethal, followed by a double reverse hurricanrana on Johnson and Christian. Perry dove onto Lethal and Christian on the floor. Matt and Nick Jackson hit the Meltzer Driver on Johnson for the win.

Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Jack Perry vs. Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson in 13:44.

Don’s Take: This was fine for what it was. I’m guessing the Bucks will be in a holding pattern for a bit until we get to All In at Wembley, where I expect that they will be involved in the tag team title match. As for Perry, it’s likely the same holding-pattern situation, as reports are that his contract is soon to expire and negotiations are ongoing.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander. Nair asked Shirakawa and Statlander if they were still friends ahead of their qualifying match later tonight for the Survival of the Fittest on July 1st on Dynamite. Shirakawa said she always respected Statlander, but in regard to Hikaru Shida, she told Statlander, “I told you so.” She also told Statlander that she has never been TBS Champion and that she’s ready to fight. Statlander said that so was she. She told Shirakawa that Shirakawa may need this, but Statlander was made for this. Cameron said she would be on commentary and expected a good, clean fight. She said her qualifying match was next week and would see one of them at Survival of the Fittest… [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with Hikaru Shida and congratulated her on qualifying for the Survival of the Fittest. Shida said that the women who tried to embarrass her now have to face each other. She added that no matter who qualified, she would win Survival of the Fittest and that TBS would stand for “The Best is Shida”…

Harley Cameron made her way out to join the commentary team…

2. Mina Shirakawa vs. Kris Statlander in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier. The match was even to start until Statlander dropped Shirakawa shoulder-first on the ring apron. [C]

Both women were on the floor and crawled back into the ring. Shirakawa made the fiery comeback. Statlander regained control with a discus lariat but flew over the top rope when Shirakawa ducked. Shirakawa dove off the top rope onto Statlander on the floor. Shirakawa went for the Glorious Driver, but Statlander hit a thrust kick, followed by the Michinoku Driver for a near fall. The finish saw Shirakawa go for La Mistica, but Statlander rolled her up for the win.

Kris Statlander defeated Mina Shirakawa in 9:07 to advance to the Survival of the Fittest match to crown a new TBS Champion.

Cameron joined both in the ring, as the three shook hands and embraced…

Don’s Take: This was the expected outcome. I can’t say another Statlander title run would do anything for me, but her inclusion in the match should enhance its quality.

Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn cut a commercial on their spay and neuter service for lost dogs…

Don’s Take Dear God…

Jack Perry was backstage and talked about how Zack Sabre Jr. was the first person to show him around in Japan and how he had his first adult beverage with him. He challenged Sabre to a match on Dynamite to test himself. He said they could go for another round of drinks after the match, and said that he (Perry) would pick up the tab because the winner always pays…

3. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) vs. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason. This was a complete squash. Johnson and Mason got in a couple of hope spots, but it was Benjamin with a series of German suplexes and a thrust kick to Mason. Lashley hit Johnson with the spear, and Benjamin covered him for the win.

“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Mason in 1:54.

After the match, MVP took the mic and said that they were no longer interested in titles; they were interested in money. They didn’t have friends, and they didn’t have enemies. They are in the business of hurting people, and if anyone wants anyone hurt properly, show up with a bag full of cash…

Don’s Take: OK, so they’re APA 2.0. That’s fine, but I’m not sure I would have had MVP say they weren’t interested in titles as part of the mission statement.

Christopher Daniels was backstage with Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin. He informed Dante that he had gotten him a match with Mistico tonight. He then brought in the returning Matt Sydal. Daniels told him that they would always have his back, which Sydal appreciated… [C]

Nigel McGuinness moderated the in-ring face-off between Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Jericho. The fans sang along to “Judas.” Jericho said that he thought Ciampa was worthy of the more serious side of Jericho and that he’s wanted to face him since he returned to AEW. Jericho said he knows how good and smart Ciampa is, but Ciampa can’t say the same about him. He said Ciampa thinks he can dictate what version of Jericho he gets, but it doesn’t matter because any version will kick his ass.

Ciampa said that this is the version of Jericho he wanted all along and challenged him to a match on the July 8 Beach Break edition of Dynamite. He said the world will find out that either Chris Jericho is who he says he is or that Ciampa is better.

Jericho accepted and said that they will wrestle on that night, but tonight, they will fight. Jericho attacked Ciampa and went for the Walls of Jericho, but Ciampa escaped. Ciampa attempted to climb over the ringside barricade, but Jericho caught him. Ciampa kicked Jericho low and bloodied him at ringside. In the ring, Ciampa hit Jericho with a running knee…

Don’s Take: A good, simple segment, and I look forward to their match on July 8.

A video package announced Shota Umino vs. Pac for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door…

[Hour Two] Mistico’s entrance took place…

4. Mistico vs. Dante Martin (w/Christopher Daniels). The wrestlers shook hands to start. It was even for the first several minutes, Martin hit a superplex, and Mistico began selling the knee. Martin began working on the injury. [C]

Mistico made the comeback. Tons of action down the stretch. The finish saw Martin climb to the top rope, only to be caught by Mistico, who hit a Spanish Fly on Martin from the top rope for the win.

Mistico defeated Dante Martin in 11:34.

Mistico spoke to Daniels after the match as he tended to Martin…

Don’s Take: This was fine, and on a side note, during the match, it was announced that Mistico will team up with Dorada at Forbidden Door to meet the Young Bucks and the team of Shingo and Titan in a three-way tag team match.

Ricochet was backstage with Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. Ricochet that Konosuke Takeshita was hiding from him and using The Don Callis Family and The Conglomeration as a distraction. He then addressed the returning Matt Sydal and said he’d be happy to give him airtime when he’s ready… [C]

David Finlay and Clark Connors were backstage. Finlay said he doesn’t care how long Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been in the business. They said to bring all of their old-man energy and treatments, and they’ll do the teaching. He said that they’ve taken everything they’ve ever wanted and now they want the AEW Tag Team Titles. Connors said they will “put the bitches down.”

5. Pac vs. Jay Alexander. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team. This was another complete squash. Pac hit the running lariat, followed by The Brutalizer for the submission.

Pac defeated Jay Alexander in 3:10.

Don’s Take: Pac is always a fun watch. I’m not following New Japan closely these days, but those that do are likely excited for the match between Pac and Umino. During the match, it was made official that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Bandido.

Thunder Rosa was backstage and said she was spending a lot of time in CMLL but didn’t forget about AEW. She congratulated Lena Kross and Megan Bayne for being AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions for 100 days and challenged them to face her and a partner at Forbidden Door. She said it takes 100 days to make a legacy, but only one to end it.

6. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Adam Priest. Priest fought hard, but Sabre would counter all of his offense with technical holds and submission attempts. Sabre wrenched Priest’s arm over the top rope. [C]

More of the same down the stretch. Priest attempted some offense and submissions, but in the end, Sabre countered with his Article 50 armbar finisher for the submission…

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Adam Priest in 10:36.

Don’s Take: This was fine. Most AEW fans are familiar with Sabre from his past appearances with the promotion, but it’s a good idea to reintroduce him to fans who may not be familiar. Sabre is set to face Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door. On a side note, it was announced that Sabre will face Jack Perry on Dynamite, while the Young Bucks will face Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Lena Kross and Megan Bayne were backstage and accepted the challenge from Thunder Rosa and a partner at Forbidden Door. Kross said that her heaven will be Rosa’s hell and that they are not competition, but sacrificial lambs… [C]

Chris Jericho was backstage. The graphic listed his name as just “Jericho,” so we’ll see if that sticks. He thanked Tommaso Ciampa for bloodying him earlier. He said he needed it, but Ciampa won’t be thanking him for what happens to him now…

7. Athena vs. Maya World in a women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament semifinal match. Lexy Nair spoke at ringside before the match about its importance. World had the early advantage and dove onto Athena on the floor. Athena countered into a suplex type maneuver on World on the floor. [C]

Don’s Take: It was announced and made official that Thunder Rosa will team up with CMLL women’s wrestler Olympia to face Lena Kross and Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles during the Forbidden Door “Buy-In” pre-show.

World superplexed Mone and mounted a babyface comeback. Good offense and near falls down the stretch. The action spilled to the floor, and Athena dropped World back first on the top of the ringside barrier. Back in the ring, Athena taunted World to hit her. World attempted a fiery comeback, but Athena countered with a kick followed by her O-Face finisher for a surprising near fall. Athena went for a running lariat, but World caught her in a roll-up for the upset win.

Maya World defeated Athena in 14:10 to advance to the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament final.

After the match, Athena and World embraced. Mercedes Mone came out and embraced World as well. Mone and Athena applauded World until Athena attacked her. Mone quickly joined in and locked in the Statement Maker. The heels stood over World as Collision went off the air…

Don’s Take: This was a good match and a feel-good moment. That said, I have mixed feelings on this. On the one hand, it makes the outcome of the women’s tournament predictable, at least to me anyway. I guess they could throw a curveball and have World defeat Mone in the finals, causing Mone to complete the downward spiral that they’ve been telling in the storyline. Then, World would come into Wembley as the underdog against Thekla. That could be fun, but I don’t see World taking the title at this time. I also don’t like Athena taking another loss on mainstream AEW TV, but I guess if they’re not going to have her win the whole thing, it’s better to do it now. On the plus side, if the goal is to build stock in World as a credible player in the division moving forward, this was a step in the right direction.

Another good episode and a few more developments for Forbidden Door and upcoming TV. The following matches were announced for Dynamite: Zack Sabre vs. Jack Perry, The Young Bucks vs. Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls, Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia, Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Mistico, Bandido, and Brody King in a trios match, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Title, plus Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet, and Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir in Survival of the Fittest qualifying matches.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including Patreon patrons). Next week, you’ll have more of me than you probably want or need. I’ll have predictions for WWE Night of Champions, TNA Slammiversary, NXT Great American Bash, and AEW Forbidden Door. In addition to my Collision review next Saturday night, I’ll be covering the Great American Bash on Sunday night, as Will and John Moore will be attending (and Jason Powell will be covering) Forbidden Door. I’d better rest up. Until then, enjoy wrestling!