NXT in Evansville results (6/20): NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Shiloh Hill vs. Grayson Waller and Naraku, Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Live Event

June 20, 2026, in Evansville, Indiana, at Old National Events Plaza

Report by Dot Net reader Daniel Spinks

Sarah Schreiber was the ring announcer.

1. Shiloh Hill beat Keanu Carver in 6:04. The match was not my favorite of the night, but it was good for the amount of time given. The main takeaway of the match was trying to knock each other down with shoulder tackles. After that, the match was pretty much over.

2. Lizzy Rain beat Arianna Grace (w/Stacks, Uriah Connors, Lexis King) in 6:02. Good match, but nothing to write home about with its short run time. Rain picked up the win with her running step-up Scorpio Rising.

Birthright stayed at ringside afterward. Lexis King entered the ring and cut a quick promo announcing that he was hosting an open challenge for his WWE Speed Championship. Jasper Troy accepted the open challenge. Before the match could start, NXT general manager Robert Stone appeared on the screen and announced that he was watching the show and that he knew King had Birthright in his corner. He announced that this match would have a special guest referee.

3. Jasper Troy defeated WWE Speed Champion Lexis King by DQ with EK Prosper as special referee. Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo attacked Jasper for the DQ. EK helped Jasper fight off Birthright by grabbing Lexis’s cane and using it as a weapon. Jasper and Prospser celebrated and left the ring.

4. Myle Borne defeated Tavion Heights at 8:46 to retain the NXT North American Championship. The match was pretty slow in the beginning. It sped up at the end with Myles countering a move of Tavion’s and hitting Borne Again for the win.

Sarah Schreiber said the show would resume after a short break. Intermission was around 15 minutes.

5. The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake and Ricky Smokes (w/Brad Baylor, Myka Lockwood) defeated Birthright’s Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Lexis King, Arianna Grace) at 13:11. This was the best match of the night for me and also the longest. Vanity Project acted more like the babyfaces against Birthright. Grace got up on the apron, and Myka confronted her, which distracted the referee. While the ref was distracted, Baylor gave his tag team title belt to Smokes while Lexis gave his Speed title belt to Uriah. Connors threw the Speed belt to Brad while Smokes threw his belt to Lexis. The ref turned around at this point and sent King, Grace, Baylor, and Lockwood to the back. Drake pinned Stacks for the win.

6. Zaria defeated Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey in 6:53 in a Triple Threat to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.. Zaria ended the match with an F-5 on Kelani. Afterward, Tatum Paxley’s music hit, and she came out from ringside and made Zaria run away. Tatum cut a promo about Zaria having her five minutes with her North American Title, saying that she will be wherever Zaria is.

The next match was announced as the main event of the evening. Grayson Waller came out cutting a promo, saying how this place sucks, along with his visits to Pikeville and Corbin. He also talked about how he wanted to get his green card here, but said he couldn’t find any women under 200lbs. Naraku came out as his tag partner, and then Shiloh Hill came out with Tony D’Angelo.

7. NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Shiloh Hill beat Grayson Waller and Naraku in 10:38. Afterward, Waller got on the mic again, saying he’d never held the NXT Championship, but he fought for it against the likes of Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Oba Femi. He said at first, he thought D’Angelo should have been the champion, but now he could see why he’s not only the champ but the locker room leader. Waller handed the title over to Tony. Waller faked getting out of the ring and attacked Tony and Shiloh, pulling out a table. He then tried to put Tony through the table, but Shiloh stopped him, allowing Tony to spinebuster Waller through the table. Tony thanked the crowd, saying the fans were amazing and loud, which they were. D’Angelo handed the mic to Shiloh, who thanked the crowd for their energy and for coming.

There were about 500-600 people at the show, which ran from 7:30 to around 9:30.