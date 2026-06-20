Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (6/20): Vetter’s review of El Grande Americano’s return, Rey Fenix vs. Lince Dorado vs. Laredo Kid for the AAA Cruiserweight Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 23)

Merida, Mexico, at Foro GNP Seguros

Streamed live on June 20, 2026, on Fox in Latin America, streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio, and JBL provided commentary. The production quality is good…

* El Hijo Del Vikingo and Omos were shown arriving, followed by Rey Fenix arriving. Backstage, El Grande Americano was cradling a duck. A real, live duck. Why?

1. El Hijo Del Vikingo and Omos (w/Dorian) vs. Mini Vikingo and Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. For writing purposes, Mini Vikingo will just be “MV.” Again, MV appears to be a teen; he’s not a classic ‘mini,’ he’s just a young man. Vikingo and Dr. Wagner opened, and Wagner threw him into a corner and hit some punches, then a splash in the corner. Vikingo got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but the ref saw it. Wagner popped him up in the air, caught him, and hit a powerslam at 2:00! Awesome. MV tagged in for the first time and hit a dropkick on Vikingo. He hit a springboard twisting crossbody block. Vikingo hit a Pele Kick and celebrated.

Vikingo threw MV into the corner, where Omos hit some blows to the chest, then he choked MV in the ropes. Omos tossed MV across the ring at 4:00, causing JBL to belly laugh at the ease of the move. Omos hit some elbow drops. MV hit a huracanrana out of the corner on Vikingo. Dr. Wagner Jr. got the hot tag, and he hit a DVD on Vikingo for a nearfall at 5:30. Vikingo hit a Meteora in the corner on Wagner. Omos dragged Wagner to the floor and beat him up. In the ring, MV got a Crucifix Driver out of nowhere for the pin on Vikingo! “You’ve gotta be kidding me!” JBL shouted.

Mini Vikingo and El Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Omos and El Hijo Del Vikingo at 6:34.

* Omos continued to beat up Wagner until Galeno ran to the ring and brawled with Omos!

* Backstage, Dominik spoke in Spanish (with English subtitles) and talked about his father becoming general manager. He said he’s still the Mega champion and nothing has changed.

* Rey Fenix was taping his wrists backstage.

* A video package aired for Laredo Kid, showing him lose his title to Fenix.

2. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Lince Dorado for the AAA Cruiserweight Title. For Laredo Kid, a rematch just weeks after Fenix won this belt. Laredo immediately hit a huracanrana on Fenix, then a Michinoku Driver. Lince hit a dropkick. He hit a backbreaker over his knee on Laredo for a nearfall at 1:30. Lince and Fenix traded reversals. Fenix placed Laredo along his back, spun him, and slammed him stomach-first for a nearfall. Laredo hit a moonsault to the floor. He dragged Lince back into the ring and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Laredo hit a snap suplex, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall on Lince. Laredo hit a second-rope twisting senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Rey tried to get into the ring, but Laredo knocked him back to the floor. Lince hit a Lungblower to Laredo’s back, and a bottom-rope moonsault, then a second-rope moonsault, but Laredo got his feet up to block the top-rope moonsault. Fenix and Laredo traded forearm strikes. Fenix hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on Lince! In the ring, he hit a DVD on Laredo for a believable nearfall at 7:00.

Lince and Fenix traded overhand chops. Lince hit a double Lethal Injection for a nearfall! They hit stereo kicks to each other’s head. Laredo hit a running double Blockbuster! Lince hit a flip dive through the ropes on Laredo at 9:30. Lince hit a top-rope Frankensteiner on Fenix! However, Laredo knocked Lince off the apron and onto the commentary table! Laredo went for a frog splash but Fenix got his knees up! Fenix immediately hit the Mexican Musclebuster to pin Laredo Kid. Great lucha action.

Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid and Lince Dorado to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Title at 10:51.

Side note: I started this show about 30 minutes in… which meant as soon as the live show ended at 10 p.m. CST, the commercial breaks started… coming every 2.5 minutes. WWE on YouTube is almost unwatchable.

* A video package aired of the mask vs. mask match.

* El Grande Americano came to the ring in a grayish-blue seat. He spoke in Spanish, so Rey Mysterio provided the translation. He told the crowd that “they did it together” to take down Chad Gable. They demonstrated the force of AAA and the power and pride of Mexican culture. (Ludvig Kaiser’s Spanish is just incredible.) He thanked his love, Andrea. He said she believed in him and was always by his side. He thanked all the fans and the people of Mexico. He told the crowd that the victory belonged to them. But now what? What’s next for him? Now he wants the Mega title! He wants … Dominik Mysterio!

* Karmen Petrovic came to ringside. What is she doing here? Daga, Bronco Nima, Angel Garza and Berto ran through the crowd, got onto the apron, and surrounded Grande Americano and beat him up! Graves noted that it had been years since Daga was seen here. Bronco put Grande on his shoulder and hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker, spinning him to the mat. All five of them (including Karmen!) removed sweaters to reveal they wore T-shirts that read “ Perros Del Mal .” (Translation is “Evil Dogs”) We have a new heel faction!

Final Thoughts: Interesting to see Bronco Nima here without his NXT teammate, Lucien Price. Bronco wrestled on the NXT house show in St. Paul in November (my only time seeing him live), and it’s just easy to forget how BIG some of these PC trainees are. He’s got a big frame and is listed at 6’5″ and 300 pounds. Overall, I like this new faction, and we’ll see how Karmen does as a heel.

The matches were both entertaining. I like that Mini Vikingo just “has the number” of El Hijo Del Vikingo. I like the slow build of Galeno vs. Omos. I’ve made it clear for a few years that I see Galeno as the top-tier star here, the guy you build around. I refuse to accept an outcome where Omos cleanly beats him. Lince Dorado hasn’t lost a step in the ring.