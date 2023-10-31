NXT TV results (10/31): Moore’s review of Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship, Dominik Mysterio vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American Title, Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV Halloween Havoc: Night Two

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live October 31, 2023 on USA Network

The Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters pulled up to the NXT Parking Lot. Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett walked out dressed as sexy Ghostbusters. They headed to the Performance Center…

The band New Years Day performed their song “Vampyre” live. They also showed clips of last week’s Halloween Havoc Night One…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile made their entrance. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were jumped during their entrance by the Creeds. They both wore pre-match skull masks…

1. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a “Tables, Ladders, and Scares” match. Brutus immediately held down Carrillo on a table. Julius gave Angel a Death Valley Driver and sent both Carrillo and Garza through the table. Angel managed to turn the tide with a chair shot to Julius’s back. Carrillo took down Brutus with a enzuigiri. Garza and Carrillo made a ladder bridge with chairs and a ladder. Julius recovered and trapped Garza and Carrillo under a ladder. Brutus slammed another ladder on top of the ladder.

The Creeds opened more tables at ringside which hyped up the crowd. Garza tossed Brutus into the ringpost. Garza and Carrillo brawled with Juius to the top rope. They both gave Julius a Super Press Slam through the ladder bridge. Garza trapped Brutus in a Gory Special. While in the special, Carrillo gave Brutus a Blockbuster through the tables at ringside. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

John’s Thoughts: