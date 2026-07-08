AEW Dynamite results (7/8): Barnett’s review of MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 353)

Clearwater, Florida, at The BayCare Sound

Simulcast live July 8, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Kenny Omega was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. He was asked about his match with MJF and the stipulation that may end his chances at the AEW World Championship forever. Omega pointed out that Michael Nakazawa was with him tonight, and said he had stuck with him for over 20 years. He said if MJF won, he would shake his hand and congratulate him. Omega then said this time would be like last time, because he was prepared to win and main event the biggest show in AEW at All In. He did his goodnight shtick, and then the show cut to the outdoor arena setup in Clearwater.

Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance for the opening match. He laid in wait for Jericho right near the stage. Jericho’s music hit, and entered through the arena to short circuit Ciampa’s ambush. Jericho’s music continued to play as he and Ciampa brawled on the stage, including a suplex from Jericho through some outdoor furniture. The bell didn’t ring until Jericho eventually tossed Ciampa into the ring.

1. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Jericho: Jericho remained in control of the match as Ciampa looked to have a cut near the bottom of his trunks on his left leg that was bleeding a bit. He tossed Ciampa to ringside and then dove on him with a double axehandle. Ciampa recovered with some heavy strikes, including a running knee strike on the apron. He then taunted the crowd and got fired up. Jericho returned fire with a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron.

He then tossed Ciampa into the ring steps and set up for a brainbuster on the steps. Ciampa broke free and slammed Jericho into the ring post, and then landed a double underhook facebuster onto the steps. After a ref interaction from Ciampa, Jericho came up bleeding from the forehead. Ciampa continued the assault and did a “too sweet” gesture with Taz…[c]

My Take: The arena looks really good for AEW and the opening promo from Omega was a solid introduction to the show. I like Omega a lot more when he dispenses with the cornball stuff and this promo was all business.

Ciampa and Jericho battled in the corner, and Ciampa landed an air raid crash out of the corner for a close near fall. He then went for a Walls of Jericho, but it got reversed into a two count. Jericho landed a hurracarrana from the corner, followed by a brainbuster for a close near fall. Ciampa tried to hit Jericho with a pail of sand, but Jericho countered with a Codebreaker for another near fall. He then went for a Lionsault, but Ciampa responded with a duo of running knee strikes for a close near fall.

He then backed up for another knee strike but Jericho stuffed it and turned him upside down into a Walls Of Jericho. Ciampa broke free by using some of the sand in the ring to throw into the eyes of Jericho, and then landed another running knee strike to get the win.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Chris Jericho at 13:50

After the match, Ciampa hit Jericho in the head with a steel chair. Jericho did get his hands up, but it looked pretty vicious. Ciampa then went to a toolbag at ringside and returned with a power drill, but AEW officials prevented him from doing further damage. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher is up next. A video package then aired for the brawling birds where they beat up a group of men at a bar…[c]

My Take: I assume the pocket sand victory for Ciampa will lead to a rematch. Jericho losing makes sense up front, as he’s being portrayed as the babyface of the feud. Not much logic in having him win the first match in the feud.

Will Ospreay was interviewed outdoors by Renee Paquette. He said he was pulling for Omega. Ospreay acknowledged that MJF is no slouch, but it’s not the talent he worries about as much as the bullshit that comes with it. MJF walked up mocked Ospreay for seeking the admiration of Jon Moxley and his love/hate relationship with Kenny Omega. MJF said Ospreay has walked around talking about restoring the feeling, but he was the felling all along. He said he checks all the boxes for being a superstar, and after tonight Kenny Omega will never be able to challenge for the AEW Championship again.

MJF told Ospreay he would snap the stack of dimes he calls a neck in Wembley in front of his countrymen, and called himself the greatest Champion AEW has ever seen. Ospreay replied that he’s beaten plenty of guys, but it’s always because of his cheating bullshit. He said he knows 14 year old Japanese girls that compete better than him, and until he cleans up his act he’ll never crack the top 50. MJF spit in his face and they brawled a bit before being separated by AEW officials. MJF told Ospreay that Omega was a dead man because of him.

In the arena, Kyle Fletcher made his ring entrance, followed by Konosuke Takeshita.

2. Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship: The match started slowly with some grappling and reversals. Both men collided mid ring a couple of times and had some brief staredowns. Takeshita finally broke through with a flying clothesline, and then landed come mounted punches in the corner. Fletcher blocked an Irish Whip and then sent Takeshita through the middle rope with a thrust kick. He then delivered a soccer kick from the apron, and grabbed a bottle of water from the commentary table.

Takeshita landed some strikes and grabbed the bottle of water to pour over his head. He then attempted a chop, but he struck the ring post instead. Fletcher took advantage with a chicken wing suplex into the ring apron. He then focused on attacking the injured elbow of Takeshita. Takeshita battled back with an exploder suplex, but sold his arm afterward. He summoned the strength to dive over the top rope onto Fletcher on the floor, but grabbed his elbow afterwards…[c]

My Take: A nice bit of promo work from Ospreay and MJF. The line delivery from Ospreay came off a little tryhard at times, but overall the segment was effective.

Takeshita landed Superplex during the break. Both men battled back and forth with elbow strikes. Fletcher caught Takeshita with a superkick, and Takeshita fired back with a Blue Thunder Bomb but could not make a cover. He attempted another one on the apron, but Fletcher blocked it and delivered a thrust kick. Takeshita recovered and delivered a tombstone, followed by a wheelbarrow suplex all on the apron. He then lined up for a knee strike, but Fletcher responded with a poisonrana and a Michinoku Driver for a close near fall.

Both men battled on the turnbuckles, and Fletcher took control with a running knee strike. Takeshita managed to land a powerbomb out of a reversal. Don Callis got involved and distracted Takeshita, and Fletcher landed a kick. Takeshita recovered and hit his Raging Fire Suplex, but Takeshita couldn’t cover quickly due to elbow pain and Fletcher was able to reach the ropes. Fletcher escaped a backslide attempt and landed a kick to Takeshita’s elbow. He then delivered his signature Brainbuster and covered for a close near fall.

They battled in the corner and Fletcher landed a corner Brainbuster onto the turnbuckle and covered for the win.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship at 16:55

Fletcher celebrated after the match as the Don Callis family entered the ring. The Conglomeration checked on Takeshita on the stage. Mick Foley will conduct an interview up next…[c]

My Take: A very strong match, but I’m not sure I understand the move away from Takeshita here. Maybe going to the G1 was enough of a reason? Hopefully the plan will make sense as we get closer to All In. I hope they didn’t completely burn the crowd out on near falls with this one. It was pretty loaded with them.

Mick Foley made his ring entrance as the Callis family remained in the ring. He interviewed Kyle Fletcher and asked him what it was like to battle and defeat his former best friend Konosuke Takeshita. Fletcher said Takeshita was never his friend, and was always riding his coattails. He said he had done what he and Okada said they were going to do, and that’s bring back the International Championship to the Callis Family.

Callis tried to interrupt, and said that Foley was stealing attention from the real talent. Foley said he was going to talk to Callis about something he knew little about, and that’s credibility. He pointed out his shoes that has a late dog painted on them, and said if Callis disrespects him again they would get very comfortable with the inner confines of his ass. Callis blew off Foley and introduced Kevin Knight, who disrespected Fletcher and said it had “taken him long enough” to bring back gold to the Don Callis family. He said he wanted his World Title Shot, and Jet Two Belts was on the way.

Andrade’s music hit and he headed to the ring looking like he was dressed for a fall afternoon in London rather than summer in Florida. He told Callis that he was going to take a title from him for attacking his last week. Callis told him that he could have a match with Jake Doyle next week, and if he wins that, he could challenge Mark Davis for the AEW National Title. Andrade did his “how you know” shtick, and called the Callis family pendejos. Knight, Cage, and Doyle chased him to the back, where they ran into Darby Allin.

They dumped Darby, but he had a booby trapped skateboard with him that fired off pyro when Brian Cage tried to swing it. Andrade then got involved and they battled until the camera cut away. Back in the arena, Will Opreay made his entrance and was announced as the newest Death Rider by Excalibur. Jon Moxley then followed with his ring entrance. The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were already in the ring.

3. Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry “The WorkHorsemen”: Henry and Moxley started the match with some chain wrestling. Henry landed an arm drag, which prompted Moxley to fire up with some chops. Drake tagged in and fired back with a heavy chop to Moxley’s chest. Ospreay tagged in a moment later and the pace picked up a bit. He sent both Drake and Henry to the floor and dove over the top rope onto both of them…[c]

My Take: The Foley segment was a little self indulgent with the bit about the shoes, but the live crowd ate it up. I really am not a fan of Darby Allin suddenly becoming some kind of hokey explosives expert.

The WorkHorsement controlled the action as the show returned. Moxley tagged in and brawled his way back into control. He delivered a suicide dive, and some mounted punches to JD Drake. Henry tried to intervene, but ate a Cutter for his trouble. Marina Shafir fired up Moxley on the floor, and then he and Ospreay delivered a Styles Clash and Piledriver Combo on Drake and Henry. The Styles Clash on Drake was impressive. They then followed up with a Paradigm Shift and Hidden Blade Combo for the win.

Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay defeated The WorkHorsemen by pinfall

After the match, Ospreay celebrated on the turnbuckle as Moxley headed to the back. We then got a video package for Hikaru Shida, who said she was now the Ace of TBS, and TBS now stands for “The Best is Shida”.

In the arena, we got the opening entrances for the Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW Women’s Championship opportunity at Redemption. Thekla made her entrance to join in on commentary. Mercedes Mone was seated atop a makeshift lifeguard tower on the stage. Athena made her ring entrance for the number one spot, and she was followed by Maya World at number two.

4. Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW Women’s Championship Match: Athena and World started out quick, since the first pinfall wins and the match can end at any time. Athena landed a knee strike, but Maya replied with a kick of her own. She then landed a back suplex and a moonsault for a two count.

Skye Blue entered the match at 1:34

Skye entered with a kendo stick and blasted Athena with it. She then worked over Maya World with it and landed a neckbreaker, but Athena broke up the cover. The match rolled to the outside, where Athena delivered a scoop slam onto the ring steps…[c]

Mina Shirakawa made her ring entrance at 5:34

She attacked both Athena and Skye Blue, and then taunted the crowd. This opened her up for attack. She and Maya World traded strikes and Thekla made overtly sexual references about Mina in commentary.

Rina made her entrance at 7:20

Mina and Rina battled as she got in the ring. They then teamed up to take down Athena, but Rina quickly betrayed her with an exploder suplex. Rina celebrated in a way that mocked Mina, but then Athena returned to kick her in the face. Rina delivered a double stomp to Maya World a few seconds later, but Athena broke up the pinfall attempt.

Julia Hart made her entrance at 9:06

She entered with a trash can lid and hit Athena with it. She then took things outside and hit Athena over the back with a chair. Julia then hit a security guard with a chair. Skye Blue stole Justin Roberts chair, Blue and Hart then found kendo sticks and walked around smacking people at ringside with them…[c]

Thunder Rosa made her entrance at 13:56

Rosa landed a neckbreaker on Julia Hart, and then delivered a dropkick to a seated Skye Blue as she held a chair. She then hit Julia with a trash can lid and attempted a cover, but Maya World broke up the pinfall. Rina then attacked Rose, but got caught with a neckbreaker and backbreaker combo. Athena flew in out of nowhere with an O Face, but Mina broke up that pinfall. Athena took down Mina with a leaping cutter, but everybody broke up the fall.

Willow Nightingale made her entrance at 16:39

Willow entered the match fired up and took out everyone and fired up the crowd. She delivered a powerbomb to Athena on the apron, and then a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Hart and Blue double teamed Willow, but Maya World pulled Blue to the floor and landed a Michinoku Driver. Willow landed a sit out powerbomb on Julia Hart in the ring and got the win.

Willow Nightingale won the Casino Gauntlet at 18:25

After the match, Thekla ambushed Willow with a spear. Divine Dominion then attacked Julia Hart and Skye Blue on the stage. Mercedes then sauntered down to the ring and took out both Willow and Thekla with the TBS Championship belt. Mercedes and Divine Dominion seem to have formed a partnership. After the match, we got a video package for Jack Perry that covered his history within AEW and announced he had signed a new contract with AEW.

Backstage, Mike Bailey was interviewed by Renee Paquette. Bailey told Renee he wasn’t in the mood to talk about Kevin Knight, but he wanted to address Don Callis. He said he had taken so much from him, so he wanted to take a title from the Callis Family. Bailey challenged Mark Davis to an AEW National Championship match for Collision on Saturday…[c]

My Take: A decent Gauntlet match but the format is somewhat limiting. I was waiting for a major star or return to signify that the winner had entered the match, and it became pretty obvious once Willow made her way down to the ring. Thekla’s commentary was a bit of a trainwreck, but if you like Crash TV style obnoxiousness then you might get a kick out of it.

Kenny Omega made his ring entrance for the main event. Justin Roberts ran through a laundry list of accomplishments and nicknames for Omega as he made his way to the ring. He was followed by MJF, who got a waterfall of pyro on the stage. Roberts made an official ring introduction once both men were in the ring. MJF interrupted Roberts with a card that labeled Florida a land of racism and incest.

5. MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship: They started out quickly with rapid fire strikes. Omega fell on a suplex reversal early on and was forced to quickly recover. He attempted a One Winged Angel and both men spilled to the floor. Omega appeared to land hard near the announce table. MJF tried to escape into the crowd, and Kenny followed him. Bryce Remsburg counted so slowly I had a couple of birthdays in between 4 and 5. Omega tossed MJF into a few rows of chairs. They appeared to be 50-100 yards away from the ring.

They brawled their way back to the ring. MJF used the referee to avoid a knee strike, and then bit Kenny Omega on the face to regain control of the match. He landed a vaulted cutter for a two count. Kenny was forced to roll to the elevated stage. They brawl up to the lifeguard chair where Mercedes was sitting a segment ago, and Omega dove off of it onto MJF. Omega then brought MJF back to the ring and delivered a missile dropkick to the back that sent MJF out to the floor. He followed up with a dive over the top rope.

Omega continued the assault with a neckbreaker. He lined up for a V-Trigger, but MJF reversed with a drop toe hold into the second rope. MJF landed a series of strikes. They both hit the ropes and ended up in a double clothesline and both men were down. MJF delivered a powerbomb into his knee, followed by a package piledriver for a close near fall. MJF rearranged the announce table and then picked up Omega on the apron. He slipped free and after a couple of strikes, delivered a diving kick that sent MJF off the apron and through the announce table…[c]

Omega set up for a One Winged Angel on the apron, but MJF raked his eyes to escape. They ended up back on the floor and Omega landed a forward roll slam. He attempted a moonsault, but MJF got his knees up. MJF then picked up Omega and delivered a tombstone into a nearby chair. MJF sold his wrapped up knee as Omega was sprawled out on the floor. MJF went for a heatseeker as Omega attempted to enter the ring, but was vaulted up to land on his bad knee instead. Omega landed a V-Trigger Knee after MJF collapsed.

He then went for a One Winged Angel, but MJF slipped out and Omega landed a German Suplex instead. He followed up with another V-Trigger, and then placed MJF on the ropes. Omega attempted to deliver V-Trigger, but MJF reversed into a poisonrana instead. He then delivered a Heatseeker, but Omega kicked out at 2.9. MJF retrieved the AEW Championship belt from ringside as the referee checked on Omega. The referee took the title away, and MJF retrieved the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Ospreay ran down and took the ring off MJF’s finger.

Omega held on to the title and threatened to hit MJF with it, but dropped it an refused to cheat. MJF used the distraction of Ospreay to hit a low blow and then hit Omega with the belt. He covered, but Omega popped up at one. MJF looked terrified as Omega landed three V-Trigger Knees followed by a One Winged Angel for the win.

Kenny Omega defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship at 24:12

After the match, Omega celebrated and held up the AEW Championship as MJF was laid out at ringside. Pyro went off to close the show.

My Take: Another very strong match to close the show. I’m not a huge fan of the title change personally simply because I think Ospreay defeating MJF at All In felt like a more narratively satisfying moment than defeating a fan favorite veteran like Omega. I’m also a bit concerned about the velocity of AEW World title changes taking away from the novelty of the moment on the company’s biggest show. I guess we’ll see how it feels once we get into the build for Wembley in earnest. I’ll have more to say in my Member Exclusive audio review later on tonight.