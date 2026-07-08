WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Independence Day weekend show perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.064 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.206 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.22 rating. In addition to being a holiday weekend show, Smackdown also ran against a FIFA World Cup match that averaged a whopping 19.971 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the July 4, 2025, Smackdown averaged 1.166 million viewers and a 0.32 rating for USA Network for the Independence Day edition.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)