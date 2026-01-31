WWE Royal Rumble Countdown Show report: Powell’s live notes on the pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Royal Rumble Countdown Show

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at King Abdullah Financial District

Streamed live January 31, 2026, on WWE social media, ESPN Unlimited, and internationally on Netflix

-Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barrett were the hosts of the show. CM Punk joined them as a panelist.

-Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took Big E’s spot at the desk. Paul Heyman came out and complained to Pearce about one of his wrestlers drawing the No. 2 spot in the Royal Rumble. Pearce said it’s a random draw and that Heyman sounded like he was out of his mind. Heyman asked Pearce if he wanted to play FAFO with him, then said he’d play FAFO with Pearce. Heyman made his exit. Cole said we learned that Bron Breakker will be the second entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

-Vic Joseph interviewed Shawn Michaels in the ring at an empty WWE Performance Center. Michaels spoke about the NXT wrestlers who have moved up to the main roster.

-Big E dubbed Oba Femi’s fans ‘Obafeminists.”

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Fahd Tuwaiq, a developmental signee who has a powerlifting and arm-wrestling background.

-Peter Rosenberg walked through the backstage area and then down the entrance ramp. Cole said it would be the only time that Rosenberg gets to walk down the Royal Rumble ramp.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Charlotte Flair, who said this is the first time she’s entered a Royal Rumble match with a friend. She said she’s won two Royal Rumble matches, while Alexa Bliss has not won a Rumble match. Flair said Bliss has already won by having her as a friend. Funny.

-Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg replaced Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on the panel.

-A taped Sami Zayn interview was shown. He spoke about his desire to win the WWE Championship and how someone he has never beaten stands in his way.

-Drew McIntyre was interviewed backstage. He said his match will come down to one kick, and it won’t be Zayn’s kick.

-The panel made some predictions to close the pre-show.