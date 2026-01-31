WWE Royal Rumble results: Powell’s live review of the Royal Rumble matches, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship, AJ Styles putting his career on the line against Gunther

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Royal Rumble
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at King Abdullah Financial District
Streamed live January 31, 2026, on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally)
The main card starts at 1CT/2ET…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Royal Rumble
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at King Abdullah Financial District
Streamed live January 31, 2026, on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally)
The main card starts at 1CT/2ET…
Be the first to comment