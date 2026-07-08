TNA World Championship match set for the next live Impact

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce a TNA World Championship for the live Impact television show that will be held on July 30 from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center.

The stage is set for one of the biggest TNA World Championship Matches in company history: reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth battles Jeff Hardy on Thursday, July 30, live on Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing on AMC in the United States.

This is the first-ever singles match between the two pro wrestling legends for the World Championship. Nemeth battled Jeff Hardy on May 15, 2025, then marking their first one-on-one battle in 16 years.

The Nemeth vs. Hardy World Championship match will be held at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia. For tickets, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ tna-impact-on-amc- philadelphia-pennsylvania-07- 30-2026/event/02006494DE237C80

Nemeth captured the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary on June 28 in Boston, for his second title run. Hardy is a three-time former TNA World Champion.

Combined, Jeff Hardy has been the TNA World Champion for 249 days, which is the 8th-most in company history.

Jeff Hardy last won the TNA World Championship on October 14, 2012, at that year’s Bound For Glory extravaganza in Phoenix. He lost the title on March 10, 2013, losing a steel cage match at Lockdown to Bully Ray.

All the TNA Wrestling stars will be in Philadelphia for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling, in a city rich in pro wrestling history. The Philadelphia shows will feature Leon Slater, Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Moose, Mustafa Ali, A.J. Francis, Elijah, Fabian Aichner, Frankie Kazarian, Ricky Sosa, Rich Swann and The Righteous, plus such Knockouts as Xia Brookside, Ash By Elegance, Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Allie, Indi Hartwell, Elayna Black and Mara Sade, among others.

Powell’s POV: The Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy match is arguably the most star power the company could put in a world championship match. The early announcement should help move tickets and create some buzz for the match, which is needed with AEW Collision serving as competition that night. Is there a reason that Matt Hardy is not among the wrestlers listed above?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)