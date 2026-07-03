Powell’s Bonus Blog – AEW Collision thoughts on a long Thursday night episode, a giant title belt, a faction adding a new member

CategoriesJASON POWELL NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-A 2.5-hour Collision on Thursday night heading into a holiday weekend. Why? I know the six-hour Forbidden Door show left six sickos wanting more, but is there a legitimate reason why the network or Tony Khan wanted an extra 30 minutes?

-They followed Mina with a plug for Athena vs. Rina. Where’s Rina’s twin sister Hina? I hope they follow up with Lena vs. Marina. (I’m so disappointed that Aubrey Edwards’ real first name isn’t Gina, Tina, or Deena.)

-Adam Copeland, Jay White, and Gunn Club beat Shane Taylor Promotions in an eight-man tag match. The Dogs and some Death Riders attacked the babyfaces afterward, presumably to set up an eight, ten, or twelve-man tag match that I won’t care about.

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